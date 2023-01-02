Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Truist savings account rates
Truist savings rates.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Zillow: 2M Homes No Longer Require A Jumbo Loan
This is the result of FHA's update to the baseline conforming loan limit in high-cost areas topping $1 million. More than 2 million homes nationwide no longer require a jumbo loan, giving homebuyers additional inventory that is covered by a more accessible financing option, according to a new analysis by Zillow Home Loans.
Home Buyers Remorse: Solutions for the Regret
Home buyer’s remorse is all too common, especially after making any important or expensive decision, such as purchasing a house. That sinking feeling accompanied by uncertainty and anxiety can lead to second-guessing. But what happens when you feel buyer’s remorse? You can’t so easily return the property to the store if you feel that it isn’t the right decision for you or your family. The question that remains is what you can do. Luckily, there are several things you can do that can help with the feeling of buyer’s remorse, and learn how to work through the anxiety and worry.
CNET
Using Home Equity for a Down Payment on a Second Home
Owning a second home can be a worthwhile investment if you're able to use it to generate income or enjoy it as a vacation home. And one way to purchase a second property is with a home equity loan -- as long as you're aware of the risks inherent in borrowing against any equity you've built up in your primary residence.
