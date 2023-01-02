ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones reflects on his rough outing vs. Lions

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axSTT_0k12199S00

Bears fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has done a solid job at left tackle through these first 15 games. But Sunday was easily his worst game of the season.

To be fair, Chicago’s entire offensive line struggled in pass protection in the blowout loss to the Lions, where quarterback Justin Fields was sacked seven times. But Jones especially had a notable, rough outing.

At one point, Jones allowed two sacks in three plays, and he was bullied by the Lions defensive front. After the game, Jones spent some extra time on the bench after the game, taking in his rough outing.

“[I was] just kind of reflecting on the game,” Jones said, via Shaw Media. “I didn’t do so well. Just have to play four quarters, not one quarter. Just thinking about where I went wrong, where I can execute better. Better pad level. Better pass [protection]. Just all that stuff. I’m not going to sit here and think about it too long, but just reflecting a little bit.”

Sunday’s 41-10 blowout loss was by far the Bears’ worst game of the season, where the offense and defense both struggled. Jones is going to use his rough performance as a learning moment.

“The entire season we’ve just been setting our jaw and keep on going back to work,” Jones said. “That’s what I’m going to do. There’s not much more you can do but reflect on the film. Go in Monday and put it to bed.”

Fields has been sacked 55 times this season — tied for the most in the NFL. And while Fields is responsible for several of those, the offensive line has done a poor job all season keeping him upright. It’s something Jones vows to fix, on his part.

“I got beat with my feet in the ground quite a bit,” Jones said. “Just keep my composure, keep going. I’ve got to keep Justin up, it’s plain and simple.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB makes classy donation to Damar Hamlin's toy drive

Last night, the NFL experienced a shock as the whole world surrounded safety Damar Hamlin with positive vibes. After the safety collapsed on the field for the Buffalo Bills, his fundraising toy drive link spread like wildfire across social media. This has led to donations exceeding $3 million, and even his NFL colleagues got involved. One of those players is a former quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, Brian Hoyer.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lions close to setting the record for sacks by rookies in a season

When the Detroit Lions drafted three pass rushers in the 2022 NFL draft, it was a sign the team was looking to add a lot more oomph to the defense. Mission accomplished. Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal and James Houston have all made impacts as rookies. That was never more evident than in the Lions’ Week 17 win over the Chicago Bears. Houston, the team’s sixth-round pick, sacked Justin Fields three times. Paschal, a second-round pick, added two sacks of his own. Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall pick, chipped in a half-sack and an interception.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy could set 2 49ers rookie records vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy’s unlikely run as the 49ers’ starting quarterback could culminate in a pair of broken records in the team’s season finale against the Cardinals. Last week Purdy had a chance to break the franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie. The record belongs to Tom Owen, who tossed 10 TDs in his 1974 rookie campaign. Purdy with his pair of TD passes against the Raiders tied Owen. He’ll need just one vs. Arizona to break the record. Purdy has two TD passes in every game since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Key recruits to watch for Penn State football

Penn State took home the win in the Rose Bowl on Monday to end their season and hand Utah their second straight loss in Pasadena. The Georgia-TCU national championship game is this Monday. After that, it is officially draft season. The Nittany Lions will begin a new era of football, after Sean Clifford played in his last game in the Rose Bowl. Clifford left a positive mark on State College and will be remembered both on and off the field. Now, on top of the Penn State draft prospects, it’s time to start thinking about the future of Penn State football. For one,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan edge defender in the transfer portal

On Monday, Michigan lost linebacker Deuce Spurlock after one season when he announced he was entering the transfer portal. Two more Wolverines will join the freshman linebacker. Earlier on Tuesday Julius Welschof entered the portal and Tuesday evening edge Taylor Upshaw was in the portal. Upshaw has one season of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 young Commanders with something to prove in Week 18 vs. Cowboys

From the moment the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, the Washington Commanders were moving on to 2023. As a result of their embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, the Commanders were officially eliminated from playoff contention once the Packers took care of the Vikings. What a difference a month makes. On Nov. 27, the Commanders were 7-5 and sitting pretty in the NFC playoff race.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy