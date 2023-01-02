Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones reflects on his rough outing vs. Lions

Bears fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones has done a solid job at left tackle through these first 15 games. But Sunday was easily his worst game of the season.

To be fair, Chicago’s entire offensive line struggled in pass protection in the blowout loss to the Lions, where quarterback Justin Fields was sacked seven times. But Jones especially had a notable, rough outing.

At one point, Jones allowed two sacks in three plays, and he was bullied by the Lions defensive front. After the game, Jones spent some extra time on the bench after the game, taking in his rough outing.

“[I was] just kind of reflecting on the game,” Jones said, via Shaw Media. “I didn’t do so well. Just have to play four quarters, not one quarter. Just thinking about where I went wrong, where I can execute better. Better pad level. Better pass [protection]. Just all that stuff. I’m not going to sit here and think about it too long, but just reflecting a little bit.”

Sunday’s 41-10 blowout loss was by far the Bears’ worst game of the season, where the offense and defense both struggled. Jones is going to use his rough performance as a learning moment.

“The entire season we’ve just been setting our jaw and keep on going back to work,” Jones said. “That’s what I’m going to do. There’s not much more you can do but reflect on the film. Go in Monday and put it to bed.”

Fields has been sacked 55 times this season — tied for the most in the NFL. And while Fields is responsible for several of those, the offensive line has done a poor job all season keeping him upright. It’s something Jones vows to fix, on his part.

“I got beat with my feet in the ground quite a bit,” Jones said. “Just keep my composure, keep going. I’ve got to keep Justin up, it’s plain and simple.”