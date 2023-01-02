Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury.Fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys – and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website.Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their...

1 DAY AGO