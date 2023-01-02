Read full article on original website
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton a doubt for Six Nations after surgery
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton was due to undergo surgery on Tuesday after suffering a cheekbone injury.Fly-half Sexton was hurt during Leinster’s United Rugby Championship victory over Connacht in Dublin on Sunday.The 37-year-old has been ruled out of next weekend’s URC clash against the Ospreys – and could now be a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign.“Sexton suffered a cheekbone injury during the game against Connacht Rugby and will have a procedure today and will be further assessed then,” Leinster said in a statement posted on their website.Ireland, the world-ranked number one team, visit Wales for their...
BBC
Ulster Rugby: Province 'not a long way from freefall' following recent defeats
European Cup winner Tony McWhirter says Ulster are "not quite in freefall, but not a long way from it" after losing to Munster on New Year's Day. Ulster twice led by nine points in the United Rugby Championship game in Belfast but Ben Healy converted his own late try to secure a 15-14 Munster win.
BBC
Marty Moore: Ulster prop sustains 'significant' knee injury
Ulster prop Marty Moore appears set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a "significant" knee injury in Sunday's defeat by Munster. The tighthead, who has made 98 appearances for Ulster, will due to have an MRI scan on Tuesday. Ulster coach Dan McFarland said on Tuesday that Moore's...
BBC
Morgan Whittaker: Swansea City recall forward from Plymouth Argyle loan
Swansea City have recalled Morgan Whittaker from a season-long loan at Plymouth Argyle. Whittaker, 21, has impressed for the League One leaders, scoring nine goals in 25 third-tier appearances since moving to Home Park last July. The forward has made only three Championship starts for Swansea having joined from Derby...
BBC
Alex Palmer: West Brom keeper says squad need to keep believing in promotion challenge
West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer says the squad have to "keep trusting" the plans of new boss Carlos Corberan in their quest for Championship promotion. Palmer kept his seventh clean sheet in his past nine games in Albion's 1-0 win over Reading on Monday. Victory was the Baggies' eighth in...
BBC
Saffron Allen: Great Britain captain 'honoured' after international retirement
Great Britain ice hockey captain Saffron Allen says it has been a "great honour" to have helped raise the profile of the women's game after she announced her international retirement. Allen won 52 caps and led the side to gold medal-winning promotion to Division One of the World Championship in...
BBC
Ben Healy: Potential Scotland fly-half to join Edinburgh from Munster
Ben Healy will join Edinburgh this summer on a two-year deal. The Munster fly-half, 23, has represented Ireland at under-20 level but qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents. Healy has featured for the Irish province since 2019, amassing 275 points from 47 appearances. "It's clear how much they want to...
BBC
Welsh Feathers appoint Emily Handyside as new head coach
Emily Handyside has been named the new head coach of the Welsh Feathers and will take charge at the 2023 Netball World Cup in August. Handyside was appointed as Technical Coach in September 2022 and helped the Welsh Feathers qualify for the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa. The...
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United sack Grant McCann and reappoint former boss for fourth spell
Peterborough United have reappointed Darren Ferguson for a fourth spell as manager until the end of the season after sacking boss Grant McCann. The 50-year-old resigned from his third spell in charge last season, with Posh heading for relegation to League One. McCann, 42, and assistant Cliff Byrne, 40, departed...
BBC
Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic boss 'definitely' keen to improve squad in January
Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure says they are "definitely" looking to improve their squad in the transfer market as they look to turn around their faltering season. Monday's defeat by Hull City was the Latics' third successive 4-1 loss. Toure's side are bottom of the Championship and conceded more goals...
Yardbarker
Celtic On This Day – 4th January – David Potter’s Celtic Diary
Celtic Historian David Potter each morning on The Celtic Star looks back at key Celtic events and matches on this day starting on 4th January 1919. David’s latest bestseller The Celtic Rising ~ 1965: The Year Jock Stein Changed Everything SOLD OUT on Celtic Star Books but the good news is that it is now back in stock! You can place an order here and we’ll post your order immediately. The Celtic Rising is also now available on Amazon Kindle, link below.
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Hibs in talks with Udinese over sale of Scotland defender
Hibernian are in talks with Italian side Udinese over the potential sale of defender Ryan Porteous. The Serie A side are interested in the 23-year-old but the clubs remain far apart in their valuation. Scotland international Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has rejected fresh terms at...
BBC
Ian Evatt: Bolton Wanderers boss says Barnsley win was not best performance of season
Bolton Wanderers' 3-0 win away at Barnsley on Monday was not their best 90-minute performance of the season, says boss Ian Evatt. Evatt's side dominated at Oakwell, with the performance culminating in a flowing set of passes which led to Kyle Dempsey scoring their third goal. The result moved Bolton...
Former ManUnited goalkeeper Roy Carroll makes surprise return to football at the age of 45
For Carroll, it was not the stuff of fairy tales as the 45-year-old was forced off injured after 36 minutes before his side went on to lose 4-0 to Annagh United in the NIFL Championship.
