Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Residents Demand City Take Action on Growing Homeless Encampments Along Central ExpresswayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Calls for Changes to Ankle Monitor System Following Murders Involving Parolees in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burger joints in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Arlington police officer injured by vehicle trying to drive around crash site
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene. Around 6:35 a.m. there was a two-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Matlock. Crews arrived to investigate and clear the scene. A driver who...
Hit-and-run driver arrested after Arlington officer injured on I-20
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A hit-and-run driver who struck an Arlington police officer on I-20 this morning, Jan. 5, was caught and arrested. It happened around 6:30 a.m. as the officer was helping with a two car wreck in the eastbound lanes near Matlock Road. Initially, one eastbound lane remained open while crews worked to investigate and clear the crash. But then, according to police, a man, later identified as Alfredo Guzman, 32, who was trying to get around the wreck hit the South District patrol officer. Thus, all eastbound lanes were shutdown. The officer is recovering from non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. The...
1 dead after UPS truck crashes, lands in creek
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – One person has died after a UPS truck crashed into a barrier and landed in a creek.The Dallas County Sheriff's office says the accident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on southbound I-45, just south of Malloy Bridge Road.A UPS truck pulling two trailers had collided with the guardrail and crashed through the concrete bridge barrier. The truck and trailers landed in the creek below. Dallas Fire-Rescue's dive team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who has died. There is no word on the cause of the crash.The two right southbound lanes and entry ramp from Malloy Bridge Road will remain closed until the truck and trailers are removed from the creek.
dfwscanner.net
Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd
The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
dfwscanner.net
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train near Kennedale
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after being struck by a Union Pacific train near Kennedale. At around 12:53pm this afternoon, Kennedale Fire Department, Rendon Fire Department, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7500 block of Hudson Cemetery Road for a pedestrian struck by a train.
dfwscanner.net
18-wheeler plunges off I45 in Dallas County; driver killed
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has released an update on this morning’s crash at Interstate 45 and Malloy Bridge Road. Authorities say the driver of a UPS 18-wheeler collided with a guardrail and crashed through a concrete bridge barrier, plunging the truck off the highway and into a creek below. Dallas Fire Rescue’s Dive Team assisted in the recovery of the driver, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
fox4news.com
1 dead after UPS truck trailer crashes through guardrail in Ferris, falls into creek below
FERRIS, Texas - One person is dead after an 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail and landed in a creek in Ferris. The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on southbound Interstate 45, just south of the Malloy Bridge Road. The UPS truck pulling two trailers crashed into a...
Multiple shootings reported overnight in Fort Worth
A shooting victim has died and two others were wounded in gunfire at a far west Fort Worth home Wednesday night. The first 911 calls came in just before 8 p.m. sending police to a home on Panay Way near I-30 and Loop 820
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grapevine Police Searching for Drivers Behind New Year's Street Stunt Takeover
Police in Grapevine say they want to track down the drivers behind a street stunt takeover of a major intersection along the city's famous Main Street on New Year's Eve. A Grapevine Police Department Facebook post said officers are asking for any pictures and surveillance video that captured drivers "revving engines, squealing tires and driving dangerously" in the intersection of Dallas Road and Main Street just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 31.
Ellis County Press
18-year-old shot during carjacking at Waxahachie Walmart
WAXAHACHIE – A carjacking at the Walmart in Waxahachie left one 18-year-old store employee with multiple gunshot wounds and two suspects at large. On Dec. 31 at approximately 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart store in Waxahachie in response to the shooting. While the victim’s name has...
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
2 juveniles dead following shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two juveniles are dead following a shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood.Just after 7:45 p.m. Jan. 4, police were sent to a shooting call in the 700 block of Panay Way Drive.When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male with apparent gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.Police said life saving measures were attempted but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also found that two more shooting victims were taken from the scene to local medical facilities. One of those victims—a 17-year-old—died at an area hospital and the other victim was treated and released for his injuries, police said.Detectives are currently investigating and interviewing witnesses, and this remains an ongoing investigation.
SWAT Situation Unfolds in Pleasant Grove, Large Police Presence on Scene
A large police presence is seen in the Pleasant Grove area as a SWAT situation unfolds.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A SWAT situation is currently underway in Pleasant Grove, and a large police presence can be observed in the area. According to CBS DFW, the incident began at approximately 10:04 a.m. on January 4, when police officers were following a car with "possible stolen plates" in the 500 block of North St. Augustine Road. The police department's helicopter, Air1, was also called in to provide assistance.
Suspect wanted after shooting, killing dog during robbery at Fort Worth convenience store, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot and killed a dog during a robbery at a convenience store Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, Fort Worth officers were called to Sunny's...
Three people hurt in North Richland Hills crash
Three people are in the hospital following a grinding crash in North Richland Hills Monday. Two cars smashed into one another in the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Rumfield
Suspect in custody after standoff in southeast Dallas
Police have arrested a suspect they say fired shots during a chase in southeast Dallas. It started when officers tried to pull over a vehicle on Saint Augustine Road that officers suspected had stolen license plates.
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff at Dallas golf course
DALLAS — Dallas police have arrested a suspect in a culvert at the Keeton Golf Course after they say he crashed a car with possible stolen plates, ran into a wooded area and fired shots. DPD told WFAA that officers were behind a vehicle with stolen plates in the...
fox4news.com
One dead, one arrested after car crashes into body of water in Arlington during possible street race
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a car believed to be racing drove off of I-30 in Arlington and into a body of water below. Arlington police say the single car wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers spotted a white Infiniti...
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Comments / 5