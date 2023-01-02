Read full article on original website
Weather Alert Day: On-and-off snow likely Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Tonight until 5 AM Saturday for Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Gore Mountains, the Elk Mountains, the Sawatch Mountains and the central mountain valleys. Heavy snow blown around by gusty winds can make travel difficult or even dangerous at times through the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected within the advisory area. Locally higher amounts are possible in some locations.
More snowfall arrives tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It will be a similar day for Thursday, January 5, as it was for Wednesday, January 4. Conditions are not changing as we will remain dry and sit under partly cloudy skies most of the day. However, towards the evening hours, clouds will increase, and some of our mountains and areas in the high country can get some snowfall as early as tonight, just ahead of our next snowmaker. Temperatures throughout the day will sit in the upper 30s for Grand Junction and lower 40s for Montrose.
More snow on track to arrive Friday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our brief break from the snow will last one more day, then snow is back in the forecast on Friday. Our next weather maker is a large, rapidly-intensifying area of low pressure off the northern California Coast on Wednesday evening. This storm system will track eastward on Thursday. It bring snow to us on Friday.
Drier air moves in giving us a temporary break from snow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday, January 3, was another snowfall event throughout most of the state. However, getting into today, January 4, is an entirely different story. Many people around the Western Slope woke up this morning with heavy frost due to high humidity and below-freezing temperatures. As the day progresses, conditions are going dry, and we will see sunshine today with some light cloud cover. Some of our mountains can stay under partly sunny to overcast skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid-30s for Grand Junction and lower thirties for Montrose.
Dry conditions to move in ahead of our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Advisories:. Elkhead and Park Mountains-Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains-Flat Tops. Cities Include:. Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Buford, Trappers Lake. The alert will expire at 6...
Snow ends tonight, then Wednesday & Thursday offers a break
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re finally seeing a break from the rain, snow, and cloudy gloom that seems to have been locked in for the better part of the past ten days. What’s left of the snow will end in the lower valleys this evening. Patchy areas of snow will linger over the mountains from the state line all the way to the Continental Divide. Where snow falls, another 1-4 inches of accumulation is possible through Wednesday evening, but that snow will become less and less common through the day. Roads through the mountains are a mess! Many of the high mountain passes are dangerous or even impassable. That’s especially true of the high passes throughout the San Juans.
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
The Grand Junction Police Department chased a flaming truck across central Grand Junction
A slow-cession is when growth grinds to a near-halt but a full economic downturn is avoided.
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Montrose’s Major Fail on NYE
It was Christmas morning. I had waited to fly out of Montrose to avoid the heavy crowds at the airport. But thanks to bad weather across the country. I would soon find out that my upcoming flight would be canceled once I reached Portland, Oregon. I was indeed frustrated. But after hearing about some people sitting in the Portland airport for three days. I realized my situation wasn't that bad. So I didn't do too much whining.
Orchard Mesa Pool Life Expectancy
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s a tale as old as time at this point but we have more information on the life of the Orchard Mesa Pool. The Grand Junction City council was set to meet on January 4, 2023 about the Orchard Mesa Pool in a meeting before the regularly scheduled public city council meeting.
Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees
Mesa County Commissioners increase landfill dump fees
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Early morning semi accident injured at least one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An early Monday morning crash between a car and a semi truck mangled the car and injured at least one person on Highway 6 & 50 just before 4 a.m. Monday morning, say police. The Grand Junction Police Department says that a semi truck was...
Grand Junction Chief of Police down to 2 candidates
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The City of Grand Junction is hosting an event for the two finalists for Chief of Police this week. Previously, the city had three finalists, but one candidate withdrew his application. The two final candidates remaining include Matt Smith, Interim Chief of Police for the City of Grand Junction, and […]
KKCO 0102 NEW CO LAWS
KKCO 0102 NEW CO LAWS
Joe Cocker’s Mad Dog Ranch for sale
Want to live like a rockstar? Then look no further than the Mad Dog Ranch in Crawford, which is about 117 miles north of Telluride. Nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in southwestern Colorado, Mad Dog Ranch is a true masterpiece artfully created by its previous owner and late rock legend Joe Cocker. An inspired 15,873-square-foot English estate on 316 acres, the home, which was built in 1994, enjoys unmatched peace and privacy, as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak and the surrounding West Elk Mountains from its own private box canyon paradise. Undoubtedly the most luxurious retreat in the state of Colorado, the home itself is absolute perfection. Warm and inviting, yet exquisitely elegant, award-winning architect John D. Kelley achieved perfection when he harmoniously introduced old-world style to modern mountain living.
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
Grand Junction credit card fraud
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community identifying a person believed to have used a fraudulent credit card at various locations. Two males made a purchase at the Lucky Me Convenience store at 29 Road and Patterson Road using a fraudulent credit card on the […]
