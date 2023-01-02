ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police investigate stabbing death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A stabbing death is under investigation in Charleston. A woman’s body was found in a home in the 800 block of Bauer Street in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at shortly after 8 p.m. Charleston police detectives were on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Water Company poised to restore water to car washes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV

