RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO