Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
wchsnetwork.com
Police investigate stabbing death
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A stabbing death is under investigation in Charleston. A woman’s body was found in a home in the 800 block of Bauer Street in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at shortly after 8 p.m. Charleston police detectives were on...
Three people arrested, charged in connection with Mercer Mall parking lot homicide
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Arrests are made in the November 2022 death of a Mercer County man. According to Chief Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Landon Cartwright, Elijah Terry, and Raheem Reed were arrested by detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. They are charged with Accessory After the Fact and Murder in […]
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river
CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
lootpress.com
Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
Beckley Water Company poised to restore water to car washes
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in […]
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash
OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
wchsnetwork.com
Trucking company agrees to discuss remediation plan in connection with Paint Creek spill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission declared Thursday a trucking company created a public nuisance when its truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August spilling a chemical that has impacted Paint Creek. The commission conducted a public hearing Thursday night to hear an appeal from the...
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
WSAZ
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
Metro News
Patience running thin after 10 days with no water in Raleigh County
NAOMA, W.Va. — The lack of water is starting to grate on those living along Route 3 in Raleigh County. But the lack of help and accurate information is causing nerves to fray and patience to run short among residents of those tiny communities close too the Boone Count line.
wchstv.com
Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
West Virginia man fled from deputies, faces extradition to Virginia for felony charges
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is facing extradition to Virginia after being arrested in Fayette County, West Virginia. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop a vehicle for a minor traffic violation on US Rt. 19 in the Mount Hope area just after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday. They say that the […]
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin proposes plan to build single family homes on Charleston’s West Side, East End
CHARLSETON, W.Va. — One of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s goals over her next four years in office is to build 25 single family housing units on the city’s West Side and East End. “We want to make sure we’re providing our families with stable, flexible housing,...
Comments / 0