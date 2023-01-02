ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WSAZ

Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH awards contract to clean and paint Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that KMX Painting Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which spans the Ohio River to connect Sixth Street in Huntington with OH 7. The bridge was built in 1994.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha school board approves demo contract for Cedar Grove project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday for the demolition of portion of Cedar Grove Elementary School and a new HVAC system for Sissonville Elementary. Reclaim Inc. was awarded the winning bid for the Cedar Grove job. The company will be paid just shy...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County

Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend. Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal. On Tuesday, the Beckley...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Water Company provides service updates

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV

