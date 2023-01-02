Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ben Franklin in Fayette County set to close after almost 70 years in business
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ben Franklin to close store in Fayetteville after nearly 68 years in business. “After much consideration, we have decided that it is time to close Ben Franklin. We have been blessed with 67 ½ years of serving our local community. This is a...
WSAZ
Capital Connector Project to revitalize Charleston riverfront
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston revitalization project that has been talked about for 10 years is in the planning phase. The Capital Connector Project was one of Mayor Amy Goodwin’s major topics during Tuesday’s State of the City Address. “It will not only connect Kanawha City to...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Commission approves funding requests from Nitro, ambulance authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission approved a pair of funding requests Thursday night totaling more than $430,000. The commission agreed to allocate $400,000 to the City of Nitro for a pair of garbage trucks. Mayor Dave Casebolt told the commission the city has run into some bad...
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin proposes plan to build single family homes on Charleston’s West Side, East End
CHARLSETON, W.Va. — One of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin’s goals over her next four years in office is to build 25 single family housing units on the city’s West Side and East End. “We want to make sure we’re providing our families with stable, flexible housing,...
wchsnetwork.com
Trucking company agrees to discuss remediation plan in connection with Paint Creek spill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission declared Thursday a trucking company created a public nuisance when its truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August spilling a chemical that has impacted Paint Creek. The commission conducted a public hearing Thursday night to hear an appeal from the...
wvpublic.org
Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia
The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
Local business remains shut down due to ongoing water crisis
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the water crisis in Raleigh County continues, its impact is starting to affect people’s livelihoods. The Mighty Shine Car Wash in Beckley closed its doors last Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and still has not reopened. This means the car wash is missing out on a lot of business as typically, […]
lootpress.com
WVDOH awards contract to clean and paint Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced today that KMX Painting Inc. was recently awarded a contract for $10,284,462 to clean and paint the Robert C. Byrd Bridge in Huntington, which spans the Ohio River to connect Sixth Street in Huntington with OH 7. The bridge was built in 1994.
Charleston mayor proposes $15 minimum wage for city workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The mayor of West Virginia’s capital said she wants to work on raising the minimum wage for city workers to $15 an hour this year and look at providing free or low-cost housing options for mental health workers. Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, a Democrat...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha school board approves demo contract for Cedar Grove project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Board of Education approved contracts Tuesday for the demolition of portion of Cedar Grove Elementary School and a new HVAC system for Sissonville Elementary. Reclaim Inc. was awarded the winning bid for the Cedar Grove job. The company will be paid just shy...
Metro News
Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain
BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
wvpublic.org
Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County
Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend. Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal. On Tuesday, the Beckley...
lootpress.com
Residents express frustration at lack of answers re: water situation at Raleigh County Commission meeting
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Tuesday’s Regular Session of the Raleigh County Commission persisted beyond its usual succinct run-time, as the Public Participation portion of the meeting comprised well over half of the proceedings. Following standard fare such as approval of new employees, grants, and considerations, the point of...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, West Virginia in the last week
Frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and hurricane-like winds over the winter holiday pushed gas prices higher for the first time in months. A gallon of gas was $3.20 on average Tuesday, January 3, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston, WV metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 3. State […]
Metro News
Patience running thin after 10 days with no water in Raleigh County
NAOMA, W.Va. — The lack of water is starting to grate on those living along Route 3 in Raleigh County. But the lack of help and accurate information is causing nerves to fray and patience to run short among residents of those tiny communities close too the Boone Count line.
Beckley Water Company provides service updates
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A service update has been provided by Beckley Water Company as efforts continue to fully restore water service throughout the county. A Monday afternoon update indicates that customers in the Odd area should begin to see their water service returning over the course of the afternoon.
Couple says West Virginia cemetery put a stranger in their mausoleum plot
A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member. Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens. The […]
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
The Disappearance Of A West Virginia Taxi Cab Driver Who Vanished While Working His Shift
Like his father, 31-year-old Bobby Eugene Adams worked as a cab driver for C&H Taxi Company in Charleston, West Virginia. Bobby, his wife, and his children lived in Huntington, West Virginia, but he spent most of his time in Charleston.
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
