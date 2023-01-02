Read full article on original website
Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago will commit millions to fund startups
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The University of Chicago will commit millions of dollars to fund startups focused on data science, artificial intelligence, clean technology and life sciences. Crain’s reports the university is committing more than $20 million to launch three new accelerators. The report says University of Chicago will also launch dozens of startups on its own, which will include members of its own faculty, students and outside founders.
Extremely Local News: Chicago Food Stop added to list of shops on the Mag Mile
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. The Chicago Food Stop On The Mag Mile Gives A High-Profile Showcase To Products From Across The City: The newly opened store is part of a pop-up project to bring more foot traffic to the Magnificent Mile.
Portillo's to Make Significant Change to Drive-Thru Ordering. Here's What to Expect
With 2023 newly underway, an iconic chain restaurant based out of the Chicago area is switching up the process to the swift drive-thru ordering the establishment has become known for. Portillo's announced on Tuesday that all locations will be transitioning to cashless payments in the drive-thru, aiming to speed up...
Better Business Bureau shares top scams of 2022
The Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois shows the most menacing problem in our area remains Online Purchase Scams, still dominating the #1 position for the third year in a row.
Application Deadline Saturday for Chicago's One-Time $500 Cash Assistance Program
Chicago residents still have some time to apply for a cash assistance program benefiting those who may have been left out of COVID-19 stimulus payments. Applications won't be open much longer as Saturday marks the last day for submissions. Eligible residents will receive payments of $500 through the Chicago Resiliency...
Recent ‘Swatting' Attacks Involving Ring Cameras Prompt Warning From Cybersecurity Expert
A federal grand jury in California has indicted two men who may have been responsible for a nationwide “Ring swatting spree” that targeted Ring security cameras, including those in the Chicago area. According to the indictment, Kya Christian Nelson, a.k.a. “ChumLul,” of Racine, Wisconsin, and James Thomas Andrew...
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanently
The TikTok famous store with the 'Vitamin Vault' is closing for good. Ceiling detail at WalgreensPhoto byDaniel X. O'Neil/Flickr.com. (CHICAGO) It was only a rumor until the company confirmed the iconic Walgreens in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood that sits in a former old bank building will be permanently closed next month.
Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square
Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans
A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
A Higher Minimum Wage Now In Effect in Illinois. Here's How Much it Is in 2023
The minimum wage in Illinois just went up -- again. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage in the state is now $13 an hour. In 2022, it was $12 an hour. For workers who regularly earn tips, the rate will increase to $7.80, however, the state says "these workers must still earn the minimum wage after receiving tips, or the employer is required to make up the difference."
3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies
Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area
Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
Owners of Mr. Greek Gyros Opening New Restaurant
The Vitogiannis family will open a new restaurant in New West Side
Chicago shooting in Walmart parking lot injures 3, 1 critically, CPD says
Three people were shot in a Walmart parking lot in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
Burglars use trash cans to cart stolen merchandise out of Mag Mile store: VIDEO
Chicago police are looking for a trio of burglars who used trash cans to cart merchandise out of a Michigan Avenue store on Christmas morning.
What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?
Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store on Christmas Day
CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows crooks smashing their way into a Mag Mile store, and then wheeling out bins full of merchandise. It happened Christmas morning at Bottega Veneta in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, in at least the third time the upscale boutique has been hit since the pandemic.
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
Security concerns at West Side apartment building as crime rises
Cook County records show Heartland Sawyer Gardens bought the property in 2020.
