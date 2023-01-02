ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: University of Chicago will commit millions to fund startups

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. The University of Chicago will commit millions of dollars to fund startups focused on data science, artificial intelligence, clean technology and life sciences. Crain’s reports the university is committing more than $20 million to launch three new accelerators. The report says University of Chicago will also launch dozens of startups on its own, which will include members of its own faculty, students and outside founders.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Chicago Food Stop added to list of shops on the Mag Mile

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. The Chicago Food Stop On The Mag Mile Gives A High-Profile Showcase To Products From Across The City: The newly opened store is part of a pop-up project to bring more foot traffic to the Magnificent Mile.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Mail theft is ‘the new hustle in urban America’ expert warns as another mail carrier is robbed in Logan Square

Chicago — A US Postal Service mail carrier was robbed by two men in Logan Square on Friday evening, the latest crime in an ongoing assault on the mail system in Chicago. “Never put anything into the postal system unless you are comfortable with it landing in the hands of criminals instead of at its intended destination,” advised an investigative source.
CHICAGO, IL
The Record North Shore

Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans

A new year often brings hope of rejuvenation, and the new owners of Plaza del Lago plan to deliver in 2023. WS Development, which purchased the shopping center in 2022, submitted its preliminary plans to “restore” the historic development to the Village of Wilmette in late November. The village’s Appearance Review commissioners took a first […] The post Signing Off?: Removal of Plaza del Lago sign stands out in new owners’ renovation plans appeared first on The Record.
WILMETTE, IL
Q985

3 Illinois Teens Hospitalized After Eating Too Many Pot Gummies

Teens in Illinois and marijuana edibles don't mix well and here's the perfect example of why. Three Teenagers In Illinois End Up In Hospital After Ingesting Cannabis Candy. Chicago police said three teenage girls were taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon for a suspected overdose on cannabis edibles at their school in Rogers Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Meet the First Babies of 2023 in the Chicago Area

Some Illinois families on Jan. 1, 2023 aren't just celebrating the arrival of a new year. Parents across the Chicago area are welcoming new additions to the family, as several city and suburban hospitals report first babies born in the new year. One of the newest additions to 2023 was...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Vice President Kamala Harris visits Calumet Fisheries

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provides details on:. Vice President Kamala Harris Gets Smoked Fish Feast At Calumet Fisheries During Chicago Visit: Harris picked up smoked trout, salmon and fried oysters at the famed Calumet Fisheries following her speech Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Will Be Open, Closed on New Year's Day in the Chicago Area?

Are you looking to stop by a grocery store on the first day of 2023? Perhaps grab a coffee? Or maybe drop something off at the post office?. Well, with Jan. 1 being a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store on Christmas Day

CHICAGO - Surveillance video shows crooks smashing their way into a Mag Mile store, and then wheeling out bins full of merchandise. It happened Christmas morning at Bottega Veneta in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, in at least the third time the upscale boutique has been hit since the pandemic.
CHICAGO, IL

