Massachusetts State

Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Connecticut housing legislation to get renewed focus in 2023 session

Recent comments from Democratic leadership and Governor Ned Lamont suggest that housing and zoning — two hot-button policy topics with dire real-world consequences — will be major issues during the legislative session. With new chairs at the helms of the committees that deal with zoning and housing —...
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins

Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
Connecticut state lawmaker dies in a highway crash

A 39-year-old Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way highway crash early Thursday morning. He was on his way home from an inaugural ball to kick off the new term. State Representative Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of two people killed in the head-on collision on Route 9 in...
Connecticut Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins

The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more leadership titles, and the Capitol fully open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 arrived. Legislative leaders say they have agreed in principle on rules requiring committees to meet in...
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.

Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies

The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
New York state lawmakers readying for legislative session beginning Wednesday

Lawmakers are preparing for New York's legislative session, which begins Wednesday. Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 44th district says lawmakers need to address outmigration after 319,000 people left New York last year and the state lost a Congressional representative. He says steps must be taken to keep residents here.
New York Gov. Hochul’s swearing in a milestone in fight for gender equality

Kathy Hochul's swearing-in as New York's first female elected governor Sunday is being hailed as "a long time coming." Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on Sunday, becoming New York’s first elected female governor. Rensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan sees the Democrat’s achievement as a culmination of...
Rolison trading Poughkeepsie corner office for New York state Senate

Longtime Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is wrapping up his tenure in that role, but he's staying in public office in the new year. After two terms as mayor, the Republican won November's election to represent the new 39th district in the New York State Senate. Public Safety was a key campaign issue for the veteran of the Poughkeepsie police. He spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
Veto means New York is among last states to lack Indigenous burial protection law

Indigenous tribes in New York have condemned Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to veto a bill that would have protected unmarked graves. The governor vetoed the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act bill last month after the legislature passed it with near unanimous support. The bill would have protected the unmarked burial sites from desecration by private developers. As current federal and state laws do not apply to lands held privately.
Two malls in Connecticut and Long Island sold for nearly $200 million

The Westfield South Shore mall on Long Island and the Westfield Trumbull mall in Connecticut were sold for $196 million last week, much to the surprise of local employees. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), a French commercial real estate company that previously owned the malls, sold them to reduce its debt. Now-defunct Australian...
