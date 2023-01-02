Read full article on original website
Springfield's 'SciTech Band' to play at celebration for newly sworn in Gov. Maura Healey
High School students in the SciTech Band from Springfield, Mass., lead by Gary Bernice, rehearsing in the school library January 4th, 2022, to perform the next day at the inaugural celebration of Massachusetts newly sworn in Governor Maura Healey. Members of the SciTech Band, out of Springfield, Massachusetts, High School...
Connecticut attorney general wants Aquarion’s proposed double-digit rate hike rejected
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject a request by Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27% over three years. Tong told the state Public Utilities Regulatory Authority that the request places a burden on customers that would allow the company $1.4 million in bonus pay and incentivize the acquisition of smaller water systems.
Connecticut housing legislation to get renewed focus in 2023 session
Recent comments from Democratic leadership and Governor Ned Lamont suggest that housing and zoning — two hot-button policy topics with dire real-world consequences — will be major issues during the legislative session. With new chairs at the helms of the committees that deal with zoning and housing —...
Lamont sworn-in for second term as Connecticut's governor, promises tax cuts
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has been officially sworn-in to his second term in office. He has promised a middle-class tax cut. “After many years of unfilled promises, now is the time to enact a meaningful middle-class tax cut,” Lamont said in his State of the State address to lawmakers following his inauguration ceremony.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has long to-do list as New York’s legislative session begins
Now that she has secured a full-term, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has a busy agenda for 2023, including a new state budget, dealing with calls for criminal justice changes and getting her pick for Chief Judge through the State Senate. As lawmakers return to Albany, the state is also moving ahead with a new comprehensive climate plan and confronting an uncertain economic outlook. Speaking with WAMC’s Ian Pickus for a preview of the legislative session is our Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt.
Connecticut state lawmaker dies in a highway crash
A 39-year-old Connecticut state lawmaker was killed in a wrong-way highway crash early Thursday morning. He was on his way home from an inaugural ball to kick off the new term. State Representative Quentin Williams, D-Middletown, was one of two people killed in the head-on collision on Route 9 in...
Amid calls for change, Lamont wants Connecticut budget guardrails in place
Two days after winning reelection, Governor Ned Lamont made no secret of his top priority for state finances. A controversial savings program that helped Connecticut end deficits, build reserves and whittle down debt — sometimes at the expense of tax cuts or program expansions — must continue, he said.
As New York state’s legislative session opens, leaders name their top priorities
The New York state 2023 legislative session has officially started, and lawmakers are expected to tackle issues ranging from a crisis in affordable housing to improving public safety. The first day was devoted mostly to ceremonial actions, with lawmakers electing leaders, pledging bipartisanship, and putting off their differences until later...
Connecticut Capitol fully open to public Wednesday as 2023 session begins
The Connecticut General Assembly begins its two-year term Wednesday with three dozen new members, significantly higher salaries, more leadership titles, and the Capitol fully open to the public for the first time since COVID-19 arrived. Legislative leaders say they have agreed in principle on rules requiring committees to meet in...
Community power is coming to NH in 2023. Here’s what to expect.
Some Granite Staters could get their electricity in a new way this year, with the possibility of cheaper, more renewable power ahead with the start of community power programs. Community power allows municipalities to buy electricity on behalf of their residents. (Utilities will still be responsible for getting that electricity...
2023 legislative session to begin Wednesday, amid some controversies
The New York State legislative session begins Wednesday amid controversy over Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice for New York’s next chief judge and a dispute on whether a newly elected Republican Assembly member will be allowed to be seated. The session opens three days after Hochul gave her inaugural...
Connecticut has more than 200 bridges in poor condition. What will it take to fix them?
New federal funding will speed up repairs on Connecticut's longest bridge, but the project represents only a small share of the state's outstanding infrastructure needs. The Federal Highway Administration recently awarded Connecticut $158 million to repair the Gold Star Memorial Bridge between New London and Groton. The funding comes via...
'We're in shock:' Conn. State Rep. Quentin Williams dies in early morning hours following inauguration
State Rep. Quentin Williams (D-Middletown) was killed early Thursday morning after the vehicle he was in was struck by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 in Cromwell, just hours after he was sworn in for his third term. State police confirmed the death Thursday afternoon. Williams, also known as “Q,”...
New York state lawmakers readying for legislative session beginning Wednesday
Lawmakers are preparing for New York's legislative session, which begins Wednesday. Republican Senator Jim Tedisco of the 44th district says lawmakers need to address outmigration after 319,000 people left New York last year and the state lost a Congressional representative. He says steps must be taken to keep residents here.
New York Gov. Hochul’s swearing in a milestone in fight for gender equality
Kathy Hochul's swearing-in as New York's first female elected governor Sunday is being hailed as "a long time coming." Governor Kathy Hochul took the oath of office on Sunday, becoming New York’s first elected female governor. Rensselaer County historian Kathryn Sheehan sees the Democrat’s achievement as a culmination of...
CT Baby Bonds program may fail due to lack of support from Lamont
Connecticut passed its Baby Bonds program in 2021 in an attempt to narrow the racial wealth gap. Lack of support from the governor and other department heads may delay — or prevent — its launch. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Katy Golvala to discuss her article...
Rolison trading Poughkeepsie corner office for New York state Senate
Longtime Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is wrapping up his tenure in that role, but he's staying in public office in the new year. After two terms as mayor, the Republican won November's election to represent the new 39th district in the New York State Senate. Public Safety was a key campaign issue for the veteran of the Poughkeepsie police. He spoke with WAMC's Ian Pickus.
Veto means New York is among last states to lack Indigenous burial protection law
Indigenous tribes in New York have condemned Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to veto a bill that would have protected unmarked graves. The governor vetoed the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act bill last month after the legislature passed it with near unanimous support. The bill would have protected the unmarked burial sites from desecration by private developers. As current federal and state laws do not apply to lands held privately.
Two malls in Connecticut and Long Island sold for nearly $200 million
The Westfield South Shore mall on Long Island and the Westfield Trumbull mall in Connecticut were sold for $196 million last week, much to the surprise of local employees. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), a French commercial real estate company that previously owned the malls, sold them to reduce its debt. Now-defunct Australian...
California's 'Pineapple Express' relents, with some areas starting cleanup efforts
Some areas of California are finally getting some relief Thursday evening after a massive "Pineapple Express" winter storm walloped the state's coastal and inland areas with strong winds, heavy rain and snow on Wednesday into Thursday. By late Thursday afternoon, René Mendez, city manager for the Bay Area city of...
