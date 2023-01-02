Read full article on original website
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
Kansas woman, infant dead after crash with semitruck on New Year’s Day, KHP says
Kansas Highway Patrol say the woman’s car may have broken down on U.S. 54.
3 Boil Advisories Issued in South Central Kansas in 24 Hours
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued three boil water advisories in various areas across Kansas with the last 24 hours. A Boil Advisory for the City of Leon in Butler County around 3 p.m. Tuesday due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system. Two...
50 pounds of marijuana found in Kansas traffic stop
The Pawnee County Sheriff's Office found 50 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Thursday.
