Here’s what we know from decades of research: Hearing loss affects health and well-being, but people with hearing loss are often reluctant to wear hearing aids. Of course, they’re doing themselves no favors. But when they do finally opt for hearing assistance (on average, about seven years after they learn they need it), we also now know that the longer people wear hearing aids — throughout the day, for instance, rather than just in certain situations — the healthier they tend to be. Better hearing leads to greater well-being.

2 DAYS AGO