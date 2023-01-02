Read full article on original website
News On 6
Daily Dose: Viral Infections
In today's Daily Dose, a viewer wants to know why doctors don't prescribe antibiotics for viral infections. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
Avocado is not a popular fruit, but it is a powerful cure for many diseases
Avocado is a delicious fruit rich in many health benefits. Despite that, many of us do not like its taste, but in this article, we will show you some of the health benefits of eating it.
Scientists Raise Alarm About Threats to the Human Microbiome in New Documentary The Invisible Extinction
Dr. Martin Blaser and Dr. Gloria Dominguez-Bello talked to PEOPLE about their quest to save the human microbiome — before it's too late There's a war going on inside our bodies. The human gut microbiome — bacteria and other microorganisms living in our gut that are essential for our survival — are endangered. Overuse of antibiotics, elective C-sections and processed foods are just some of the factors that are killing off these bacteria that we need to live healthy lives. In the new documentary film The Invisible Extinction, Dr....
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
studyfinds.org
Ketamine increases brain noise — revealing a possible cause for schizophrenic hallucinations
MOSCOW, Russia — Ketamine’s ability to cause hallucinations is helping scientists understand what causes schizophrenics to experience delusions. A new study finds that the anesthetic — which some use as a recreational drug — can trigger the same kind of “brain noise” seen in patients with schizophrenia.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
Doctors' Group Updates Guidelines on Treating Osteoporosis
TUESDAY, Jan. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- As millions of Americans born in the baby boomer generation are already finding out, bone loss is a common sign of aging. And now experts at the American College of Physicians (ACP) — one of the leading groups representing primary care doctors — is issuing updated guidelines on how best to prevent and treat weakening bones.
psychologytoday.com
A Window Into Psychosis
People talking to themselves in public aren't "crazy"—sometimes, they are even college graduates. Words spoken aloud to no one in public can have substance and be an articulation of complex, important ideas. Talking to people who aren't there can help alleviate some of the loneliness that comes with living...
US News and World Report
The Hidden Crisis in Primary Care
There is a hidden health care crisis in America. Too few U.S. medical school students are choosing to go into primary care, and the current primary care physician workforce is not growing fast enough. [. READ:. The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage ]. News articles like to talk...
For the first time, scientists discover organisms whose diets rely on eating viruses
Humanity loves a good villain, and few villains are as threatening and sinister as a virus. They are practically invisible, a brutal parasite that hijacks our own living cells, twisting their biological essence into more viral soldiers to keep up the massacre. But viruses play an incredibly important role in...
The Evolution from Hearing Aids to Wellness Devices
Here’s what we know from decades of research: Hearing loss affects health and well-being, but people with hearing loss are often reluctant to wear hearing aids. Of course, they’re doing themselves no favors. But when they do finally opt for hearing assistance (on average, about seven years after they learn they need it), we also now know that the longer people wear hearing aids — throughout the day, for instance, rather than just in certain situations — the healthier they tend to be. Better hearing leads to greater well-being.
