Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
wegotthiscovered.com
15 best anime games, ranked
Granted, when one thinks ‘video games,’ it isn’t necessarily anime-inspired titles that spring to mind. However, gamers and anime fans have co-existed in perfect harmony for decades, so there’s an audience out there that’s just ripe for the picking. There aren’t too many gamers that would also consider themselves anime lovers, but there’s a reasonable portion of dual-fans that aren’t opposed to experiencing their favorite series from an entirely different perspective.
Polygon
Clue has a new look for a new generation of board game fans — and it goes on sale today
A new version of Clue, the classic game of murder and deduction, is out today. Hasbro’s refreshed 2023 edition features new art, new miniatures, and the same solid gameplay that fans and families have come to enjoy for... jumpin’ Jehosephat, 76 years?. Cluedo (known in the United States...
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Gaming News: ‘Starfield’ release window has been confirmed while ‘Invincible’ is headed to ‘Fall Guys’
We have a busy day of gaming news in our return to gaming news roundups and our first in 2023. Microsoft has reiterated that Bethesda’s Starfield is set to release in the first half of the year, Invincible outfits are coming to Fall Guys, a couple of Hitman games are being delisted ahead of a bundled release and we might be getting a Persona 3 remake.
Polygon
The Last of Us multiplayer game still on track for 2023 reveal
PlayStation developer Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us fans another tease of the studio’s upcoming multiplayer game on Wednesday, and pledged to reveal “new details” about the stand-alone project later this year. Following up on a concept art reveal from last June, Naughty Dog co-president Neil...
IGN
The Biggest Games Coming in 2023
Following two years of false starts, 2023 looks to be the proper beginning of the PS5-Xbox Series generation, as Unreal Engine 5 support builds and an increasing number of developers drop support for Sony and Microsoft’s last-gen consoles. Starfield, Spider-Man 2, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Final Fantasy 16 are only a handful of games built exclusively for new hardware, though PS4, Xbox One, and especially Switch owners have plenty to look forward to as well.
knowtechie.com
New Gran Turismo movie looks just like the video game
Gran Turismo has been a staple of PlayStation consoles, and now the video game is coming to the big screen. Announced during Sony’s CES 2023 presentation, the Gran Turismo movie features some big stars, but it’s the action scenes from the short trailer that steal the show. From...
Polygon
Steam’s new viral hit is an Among Us-like that got a huge boost from BTS
Fire up Steam in the early hours of the day and you might notice a surprising new entry near the top of the platform’s Most Played list: Goose Goose Duck. The free-to-play social deduction game was the No. 3 most-played game on Steam on Thursday, reaching a peak of 563,677 players and pushing past Steam favorites like PUBG: Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and Apex Legends.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Alolan Sandshrew be shiny?
For Jan. 3, 2023, Alolan Sandshrew will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Alolan Sandshrew can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. The icy Sandshrew you see in the above graphic is Alolan Sandshrew, an ice- and steel-type variant from the Alola region. (Same goes for its evolution, Sandslash.) If you have a shiny already and you don’t remember grabbing it, that’s likely from its past Community Day event or from the recent December Community Day weekend event.
Polygon
BattleTech is officially one of the biggest names in tabletop gaming now
We don’t often get definitive sales numbers in the world of tabletop gaming, but when we do, it’s because a publisher has something to crow about. Catalyst Game Labs’ BattleTech line had one hell of a 2022… and also a pretty good 2021 and 2019. 2018 wasn’t too shabby either, it turns out. In fact, at the current rate of sales, by mid-summer 2023, the publisher will have sold some 9 million little plastic mech miniatures since conceiving its all-new line of sculpts in 2015. BattleTech is back, and the next expansion kicks off crowdfunding soon.
Best Warhammer 40k games that please the God Emperor
Not liking these games may be considered heresy.
PlayStation's awesome new free games have players 'hooked'
We're not in Kansas anymore. Gone are the days where children and adults would deck each other in the playground over the console wars. Nay, the gaming ecosystem is now governed by subscription services and January's been a brilliant month for PlayStation Plus. Long may it continue. PlayStation Plus subscribers...
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Is 'Faithfully' Sticking to Original Story While Updating Gameplay
The developer behind Konami's Silent Hill 2 Remake is "faithfully" sticking to the original game's story but updating outdated gameplay mechanics. (and spotted by Siliconera), Bloober Team's chief marketing officer Anna Jasińska promised the development team isn't "missing the point" on the remake. "We are focusing on bringing the...
Polygon
How to play Game Pass games on your Steam Deck
With a Steam Deck in your hands, you’ll have access to your entire Steam library whenever and wherever you want. Over at Microsoft, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription gets you access to not quite 500 games from the Xbox catalogue. But what if you could combine the two?. The...
Polygon
Amazon Prime’s free games for January: The Evil Within 2, Lawn Mowing Simulator
Amazon Prime subscribers get access to six PC titles in January, led by Tango Gameworks’ chilling The Evil Within 2 and leavened with the serene Lawn Mowing Simulator from from Curve Games. The Evil Within 2, from Bethesda Softworks-owned Tango, is the sequel to Shinji Mikami’s 2014 survival-horror thriller....
Polygon
D&D’s stricter licensing rules might impact some beloved RPGs
Best-selling games built on the ruleset of Dungeons & Dragons could be either dazed or petrified if a leaked document outlining changes to the Open Gaming License is accurate. On Thursday, a report from io9, based on a supposedly leaked internal document from Dungeons & Dragons publisher Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast, says that portions of the document pull the rug out from under creators currently making content using Wizards’ intellectual property. If enforced as written, io9 reports, it could put revenue streams for companies like Pathfinder maker Paizo, Kobold Press, Green Ronin, and others in jeopardy.
Polygon
PlayStation VR2 gets a free Gran Turismo 7 VR update as a launch title
At Sony’s Consumer Electronics Show press conference, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan announced a new launch title for the PlayStation VR2 headset: Gran Turismo 7. The racing game will get a free VR update in time for the new headset’s release on Feb. 22. The addition considerably strengthens the...
ComicBook
LEGO Launches New Super Mario Expansions and Character Packs For January 2023
LEGO's lineup of new sets for January 2023 is extensive, with several new Star Wars sets and a LEGO Art recreation of Hokusai's The Great Wave among the headliners. New releases in their Super Mario lineup are also notable, especially with Nintendo's upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie set to hit theaters in April. The lineup includes expansion sets and character packs, all of which are outlined below.
