ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

2024 4-star OT names Florida among top six schools

Dorchester (SC) Woodland 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle took the first step in narrowing his recruitment down on Thursday afternoon. He made a big cut to his 21 claimed offers, by narrowing things down to six schools. The teams remaining in the cut for the talented big man include Clemson, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. All six of those programs have hosted him on their campus over the course of his recruitment.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
415K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy