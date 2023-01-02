Dorchester (SC) Woodland 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle took the first step in narrowing his recruitment down on Thursday afternoon. He made a big cut to his 21 claimed offers, by narrowing things down to six schools. The teams remaining in the cut for the talented big man include Clemson, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State, South Carolina, and Tennessee. All six of those programs have hosted him on their campus over the course of his recruitment.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO