A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO