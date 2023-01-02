Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car at Ocala intersection
A 42-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Ocala. Shortly after 12:35 a.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on SE Maricamp Road in the outside lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. FHP stated that when the...
WCJB
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
ocala-news.com
44-year-old pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Marion County
A 44-year-old woman from Davie was killed last week after she was struck by a vehicle on U.S. 27 in Marion County. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, December 30, a 57-year-old man from Naples was traveling eastbound in a pickup truck on U.S. 27, near the intersection of NW 97th Place, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested on drunk driving charge
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping from mini bottles of vodka. Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday afternoon on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”
WESH
fox35orlando.com
Injured baby taken to Florida hospital after days of no medical attention; man arrested: police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A man is facing a child neglect charge after police said he brought a baby to a Florida hospital with broken limbs and many cuts and scrapes. Justin Shavers, 19, was arrested and booked into an Alachua County jail for having the 1-year-old for days before seeking medical attention and for knowing the child was injured, according to a spokesperson for the Gainesville Police Department.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department looking for 11-year-old runaway boy
(Update: In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department stated that Zander has been located and is safe.) The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who recently ran away from home. In a social media post, the Ocala Police Department...
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
WCJB
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
Citrus County Chronicle
Dunnellon man arrested in Ocala due to grand theft warrant
A snooze in his car in an Ocala Walmart parking lot led to the arrest of a Citrus County man. It was the day before Christmas when a well-meaning Samaritan got the attention of an Ocala policeman making his usual security patrol around the retail store on Southwest 19th Street.
villages-news.com
Bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot
A bicyclist riding without proper lighting arrested after cutting through hotel parking lot. Nicholas Fifer, 33, who is homeless, was riding the bicycle at about 10 p.m. Monday when he cut through the parking lot of the Microtel Inn & Suites on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
