Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother back

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants “a family, not an institution,” during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir.

The interview with Britain’s ITV channel is due to be released this Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry was shown saying that “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains” and that “they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile” — though it was not clear who he was referring to.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two young children.

Harry, 38, has previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the U.K.

Last month Netflix released “Harry & Meghan,” a six-part series that detailed the couple’s experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S.

In that documentary, Harry was scathing about how the royal press team worked, and spoke about how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down. Meghan described wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic U.K. press coverage.

Harry’s autobiography, titled “Spare” — recalling the saying “the heir and the spare” — is being released on Jan. 10.

Jeanne1110
3d ago

This is an extremely sad situation. The missing piece is his mother Diana. I don’t people realize just how much Harry was mentally devastated at her death. William was to but he was the future king and was coddled even more than before which left Harry second best. I’m sorry but Charles was so busy having his fling with Camilla he was never present as his mother Queen Elizabeth was never there . Difference is she was Queen. She became the boys only source of nurturing and I am so sad that people seem to want to interject hateful nasty things at Harry when no one ABSOLUTELY no one in this world could possibly understand what he lives through. And also why must people even talk about Megan his wife if they don’t like her? Just why do you bother? Charles is hopeless, he never from day one really cared or was there for him. FACTS. William and Harry are each other’s bond and their wives and children. The wives need to get over their issues BOTH OF THEM. Fir the sake of their own children and future .

Guest
3d ago

I bet you do!!! but WAIT! YOU Still HAVE THAT BOOK COMING OUT THATS GOING TO SAY THINGS ABOUT THEM RIGHT??? and you still have that wife right?? Harry how much do you think your family should put up with??? most of this time she has been laughing in almost every picture. like she is really enjoying hurting your family. I think you both have don't some damage there. Now you want them to swallow the insults and be your friend again......they are still the same people they were a year ago. go to California and raise those kids.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

