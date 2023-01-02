ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

By Baylee Martin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sf2bB_0k11uwjp00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays.

Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHVNu_0k11uwjp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUX9Q_0k11uwjp00

On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. Peter Bala.

