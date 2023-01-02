ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

Around Town

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Thursday and you know what that means! Bust out those calendars and note apps cause we're going around town. If you want something to do on your own, with your significant other, or a whole group, we have you covered. If you're looking for tickets for the Freeze Your Half Off Marathon they're right here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
railfan.com

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad's shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75

CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WTVC

We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northernarchitecture.us

Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee

The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee

A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD's priority over the past year, and it looks like they've succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

