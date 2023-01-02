Read full article on original website
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News BreakChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Around Town
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s Thursday and you know what that means! Bust out those calendars and note apps cause we’re going around town. If you want something to do on your own, with your significant other, or a whole group, we have you covered. If you’re looking for tickets for the Freeze Your Half Off Marathon they’re right here.
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum Employee Killed in Accident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The general manager of passenger operations for the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum died in an accident at the railroad’s shop in Tennessee this week. George Walker had worked for the railroad for more than 30 years. The railroad announced the incident on Facebook on Wednesday...
Upcoming winter workshop schedule for Outdoor Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Erik Hancock comes to discuss the upcoming winter workshop schedule at Outdoor Chattanooga.
As Alabama starts permitless carry, we look at how the law has affected Georgia
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Alabama now joins Tennessee and Georgia in a legislation that allows people to carry a concealed handgun without getting a state permit that requires a background check. Georgia's permitless carry law went into effect in April of last year. And Tennessean's saw the change in...
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
RSW Chattanooga Windows, Doors, Siding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joey Tubbs talks about how RSW Chattanooga's windows are designed specifically for your satisfaction. With the perfect balance of dependability and aesthetics, their windows are guaranteed to give your home the touch of light that it deserves.
Pedestrian killed while walking on I 75
CHARLESTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Tennessee man was killed last night walking along I 75. It happened in Bradley County, near the McMinn line. The preliminary report says Robert Willingham was walking in the passing lane when he was hit by an SUV heading...
We R CPR: Common signs of a heart attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Twila Layne from We R CPR joins to teach the common signs of a heart attack to help heart attack prevention. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. 423-553-0400.
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
Fire at Chattanooga home displaces 8 people Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Eight people are without a place to call home after a fire late Tuesday night. The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Dorris Street, which is near Rossville, just before 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. They...
Rehabilitation of the Market Street Bridge in Chattanooga Tennessee
The Market Street (Chief John Ross) Bridge in Chattanooga, Tennessee is a remarkable landmark situated as a major artery into the downtown area . Its status as the second longest double leaf bascule span in the United States is amplified by the graceful arches that lead up to the main span The architectural relief present in the concrete is decorative and stately without being overwrought The citizens of Chattanooga have embraced the bridge as an integral part of their history The opportunity to participate in the historic renovation of such a structure presents itself only rarely and as such grants a unique occasion for today's engineers and craftsmen to test their talents in replicating the feats of earlier generations.
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
Cleveland, Tn man receives pardon from Gov. Lee
A handful of Tennesseans received a gift of a lifetime for Christmas this year when Governor Bill Lee pardoned 16 people, including two women from Hamilton County and a man from Bradley County. Aaron Vaught was one of the people who received a pardon from the Governor. He said he...
Connecting people with nature at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center is a place where nature really comes together. Tish Gailmard is joining us and she’s brought a special guest with her. See more of all the great things they do, or plan your own visit, here.
Doc McStuffins exhibit opens January 14 at the Creative Discovery Museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mackenzie Steels joins to discuss the new traveling exhibit, Doc McStuffins, which is opening January 14. Also make sure to sign up for summer camp registration, opening January 16th. Stay connected with Creative Discovery Museum.
Massey & Associates, NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient uses gift card to save a life
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Massey & Associates and NewsChannel 9 gift card recipient used his $100 gift card on someone else and saved their life because of his generosity. Josh Kapellusch Is here to tell us about his decision.
Investigators rule shooting of 3 year old was accidental
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Police are releasing information on the fatal shooting of a child last week. It happened last Thursday before 5 PM at a home on Michigan Avenue. Police say a three year old toddler suffered a gunshot wound. His father rushed the child to the...
Pedestrian killed in crash on I-75 in Bradley County identified
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A pedestrian was killed in a crash on I-75 in Bradley County Tuesday, the sheriff's office confirms. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report identifies the victim as 73-year-old Robert Willingham of Tennessee. The report says Willingham was walking in the passing lane on I-75, near...
Crawl space fire causes $100K damage to Signal Mountain home early Wednesday
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A homeowner's smoke detector got him safely out of his smoke-filled home on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning. The fire broke out at about 2 a.m. at the home on the 4800 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to Amy Maxwell of Hamilton County's Office of Emergency Management.
Chattanooga Crime Rates Steadily Decrease
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lowering crime rates has been CPD’s priority over the past year, and it looks like they’ve succeeded. Working together across departments has been an instrumental change in the drop of reported crime. Using crime analysis and data has reshaped how the CPD operate.
