Jessica Henwick, who stars in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, reveals that she made a major mistake while on-set. In Glass Onion, there is a scene where the gang is in Miles Bron’s (Edward Norton) home, which houses an impressive collection of glass sculptures. The climax happens when Helen (Janelle Monáe) grabs one of Bron’s artworks and throws it to the ground in a display of frustration. Soon, the other guests follow suit and also join her in a rampage of destruction until every sculpture has been shattered. Yet the filming of this scene did not go as planned, as Peg (Jessica Henwick) drops a giant wheel sculpture, and then looks right into the camera with an expression of disbelief and shock. That expression turns out to be Henwick’s genuine reaction to accidentally dropping a prop, as she was supposed to smash it on the director's cue. Yet Henwick’s blunder turned out to be a happy accident, as director Rian Johnson loved the moment so much that he decided to keep it in the final cut, even calling it “Chekhov’s glass bauble.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson described the hilarious moment in more detail, saying:

21 HOURS AGO