abc57.com
Several South Bend shootings start the new year
Five shootings in the South Bend area start the new year, with four of them within city limits. According to the South Bend Police Department, Memorial Hospital had two walk-in gunshot victims early New Year's morning. Police say the first one happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block...
WNDU
Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WNDU
17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
95.3 MNC
Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart
A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
WNDU
Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
WNDU
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
abc57.com
24/7 mental health crisis center in South Bend, Chief of Police and mother of Dante Kittrell speak out
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A $2.6 million funding agreement between the city of South Bend and Oaklawn will allow them to invest in the Memorial Epworth Center and establish a 24/7 mental health crisis center. The crisis center is a solution to a problem that local officers, faith leaders, and...
WNDU
2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern trucks
A man was arrested after allegedly cutting copper from Norfolk Southern tucks. It happened in Dec. 27, when St. Joseph County Police were called to a business on County Line Road on reports of a theft. The business owner said that items were missing from the truck he was working...
WNDU
Man sentenced for hit-and-run death of Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student
ROCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A Fulton County man is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened north of Akron on Nov. 5, 2021. 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student Brelynna Felix was killed, and a 15-year-old boy was injured. In October,...
Fox17
Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the...
WNDU
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
WNDU
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest who is connected to a counterfeit bill investigation. Police tell 16 News Now that A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart was the victim of counterfeiting back on Dec. 22. If you...
Deputies: New Year’s party shooting that killed 2 ‘unintentional’
Deputies say a man who started shooting during a New Year's party near Lawrence didn't realize his two friends were downrange.
95.3 MNC
Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home
A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
fox32chicago.com
Thousands of NW Indiana residents to temporarily lose water service Thursday night, boil advisory to follow
HOBART, Ind. - Approximately 3,200 people in northwest Indiana will be without water service overnight Thursday evening into Friday morning as crews work to complete a storm sewer project. Indiana American Water announced Tuesday that its crews will be lowering a water main near U.S. 30 and Grand Boulevard in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
WWMTCw
2 victims killed by AR-15 fired at New Year's Eve celebration in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County man will likely face felony charges for firing nearly two dozen rounds from his AR-15, killing two men during a New Year's Eve gathering in Lawrence Township, investigators said. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man, is being held on charges...
