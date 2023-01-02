ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Several South Bend shootings start the new year

Five shootings in the South Bend area start the new year, with four of them within city limits. According to the South Bend Police Department, Memorial Hospital had two walk-in gunshot victims early New Year's morning. Police say the first one happened around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Woman killed in Monday night shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

17-year-old hurt in Elkhart shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department says a 17-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting early Monday morning. Officers were called just before 1:25 a.m. to the area of W. Indiana Avenue and Prairie Street on reports of a shooting with injuries. They later located a 17-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 17, shot near Marathon gas station on S. Main Street in Elkhart

A teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Elkhart. The shooting happened just after 1:20 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in the 1200 block of South Main Street. They found the 17-year-old victim suffering from non-life-threatening wounds at the intersection of Chester Street and Wagner Avenue. The boy told...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Vehicle crashes into, damages Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind at Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on State Road 933. According to the police, a driver crashed into the restaurant’s exterior Tuesday evening. The driver cooperated with the police and is not in trouble. No injuries were...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following a train -pedestrian accident in Goshen on Tuesday. According to the Goshen Police Department, authorities were dispatched on reports of a train-pedestrian accident near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing around 3:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

2 New Year’s Day shootings in South Bend under investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the ball dropped at midnight, apparently so did gunshots in South Bend. The South Bend Police Department says there were two shootings in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The first shooting is believed to have taken place around 12:15 a.m. in...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Kosciusko County woman injured after vehicle crashes into home

A Kosciusko County woman was hurt after a vehicle crashed into her home. The collision happened during the overnight hours of Sunday, Jan. 1, when the driver of the car, Brandon Eugene Hoffman, 18, of Silver Lake failed was traveling along South County Road 600 West in Palestine and failed to negotiate a curve in the road.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler

(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
FOX59

Woman gets house arrest in northern Indiana barn fires case

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to arson for allegedly helping her boyfriend set fire to several barns in northern Indiana was sentenced Tuesday to eight years on house arrest. An Elkhart County judge gave Sherry Thomas a 10-year sentence, with eight years to be served under house arrest and two years […]
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

