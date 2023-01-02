Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. With a little over half of the season left to play, now is the perfect time to really start digging into the NHL season before the playoffs. BetMGM Sportsbook is offering a special promo for Thursday’s St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils game to help you do just that. If you register for a new account, bet $10 or more on the Blues vs. Devils game, and either team scores, you will be eligible for $200 in free bets. At the bottom of the page, we will give our Blues vs. Devil prediction to help you get started betting.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO