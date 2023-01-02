ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'You just got invited to the Masters!' The crazy story of two Scott Stallingses and a missing Masters invitation

By Brentley Romine
Golf Channel
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Tentative PGA Tour fall schedule for 2023 shows seven events

As the PGA Tour transitions to a calendar-year schedule and the circuit sorts out a dramatically reimagined lineup that includes “designated” events and a focus on the game’s stars, the fate of the fall events remains uncertain. A tentative fall schedule for 2023 obtained by GolfChannel.com suggests...
Golf Channel

Will Zalatoris details injury, setup tweaks after 4-month hiatus

As the PGA Tour’s ball-striking leader a season ago, Will Zalatoris was understandably hesitant about making any changes. “All of us kind of had some red flags go up,” he said. But this was out of necessity. A week after earning his first Tour title, Zalatoris suffered two...
Golf Channel

Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's

There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
Golf Channel

Pinehurst Resort to add No. 10 in time for 2024 U.S. Open

Pinehurst Resort, America’s largest golf resort, is adding its tenth 18-hole course, just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open. The North Carolina resort, which has hosted previous iterations of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, announced Wednesday it will be constructing course No. 10. The course will open when the U.S. Open returns to the resort in 2024.
PINEHURST, NC
Golf Channel

Odds and Ends: Backing course horses at Sentry Tournament of Champions

After a profitable and eventful 2022 golf season, it's time to refocus and gear up for 2023. It's crazy to think that we are handicapping our first golf tournament of 2023. This week we are keying in on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The limited-field event is comprised of just 39 golfers. Don't let the small number of golfers fool you. This week's tournament is loaded with talent. Jon Rahm headlines the field out at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The Spaniard hopes to continue his recent dominance and pick up his first win at Kapalua. Because there are only 39 golfers and the prices are short, I will be betting on only a few golfers.
HAWAII STATE
Golf Channel

Culp's Corner: Course preview, player power rankings for the Sentry TOC

The PGA Tour heads to Maui to kick off the 2023 schedule at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. As the name suggests, the field is loaded with all of the winners from last year. As we've seen in recent years, they've also invited anyone that made it to East Lake last year. The result is 40 eligible golfers this week with 39 of them making the trip. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the lone opt-out.
ARIZONA STATE
Golf Channel

After TOC Pro-Am WD, Xander Schauffele says he's dealing with nagging back injury

Xander Schauffele raised eyebrows Wednesday when he withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions' pro-am. The seven-time PGA Tour winner, however, teed off in Thursday's opening round and shot 3-under 70. Afterward, he disclosed to reporters that he's dealing with an ailing back. Schauffele said he hasn't yet had an...
Golf Channel

PGA Tour eliminates 15-season requirement for lifetime membership

The 2022-23 PGA Tour season promises to be a season in transition with the circuit overhauling everything from its schedule, with a move to a calendar lineup, to the creation of designated events with large purses and deep fields. Players, fans and the media will spend the year dissecting the...
Golf Channel

Patrick Cantlay makes return at Kapalua as equipment free agent

Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months. The world No. 4 confirmed ahead of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions that he is an equipment free agent and has also split with apparel company Hugo Boss.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy