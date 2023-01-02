'You just got invited to the Masters!' The crazy story of two Scott Stallingses and a missing Masters invitation

Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Tentative PGA Tour fall schedule for 2023 shows seven events
As the PGA Tour transitions to a calendar-year schedule and the circuit sorts out a dramatically reimagined lineup that includes “designated” events and a focus on the game’s stars, the fate of the fall events remains uncertain. A tentative fall schedule for 2023 obtained by GolfChannel.com suggests...
Golf Channel
Mackenzie Hughes calls himself a 'PGA Tour-level diaper changer' after third kid
That was Mackenzie Hughes’ response when asked how he spent his time off at home before showing up to Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hughes and his wife, Jenna Shaw, welcomed their third child and first girl just four weeks ago. The Canadian had a great response...
Golf Channel
Will Zalatoris details injury, setup tweaks after 4-month hiatus
As the PGA Tour’s ball-striking leader a season ago, Will Zalatoris was understandably hesitant about making any changes. “All of us kind of had some red flags go up,” he said. But this was out of necessity. A week after earning his first Tour title, Zalatoris suffered two...
Golf Channel
Kenny Perry reveals he left professional golf to take care of wife with Alzheimer's
There are more important things than golf. Kenny Perry, a 14-time PGA Tour and 10-time PGA Tour Champions winner, hasn't made a professional start since 2021. On Wednesday, the 62-year-old revealed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he retired from professional golf to be there full-time for his ailing wife.
Golf Channel
Pinehurst Resort to add No. 10 in time for 2024 U.S. Open
Pinehurst Resort, America’s largest golf resort, is adding its tenth 18-hole course, just in time for the 2024 U.S. Open. The North Carolina resort, which has hosted previous iterations of the U.S. Open, U.S. Women’s Open, the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, announced Wednesday it will be constructing course No. 10. The course will open when the U.S. Open returns to the resort in 2024.
Golf Channel
Punch Shot: Predictions for POY, defining moment and biggest surprise on Tour in '23
The PGA Tour season is well underway, with nine events having been contested in the fall of 2022. But following a six-week break, the Tour returns to action at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. With the new year upon us, if not a new season, GolfChannel.com writers offer up a...
Golf Channel
Odds and Ends: Backing course horses at Sentry Tournament of Champions
After a profitable and eventful 2022 golf season, it's time to refocus and gear up for 2023. It's crazy to think that we are handicapping our first golf tournament of 2023. This week we are keying in on the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The limited-field event is comprised of just 39 golfers. Don't let the small number of golfers fool you. This week's tournament is loaded with talent. Jon Rahm headlines the field out at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii. The Spaniard hopes to continue his recent dominance and pick up his first win at Kapalua. Because there are only 39 golfers and the prices are short, I will be betting on only a few golfers.
Golf Channel
Culp's Corner: Course preview, player power rankings for the Sentry TOC
The PGA Tour heads to Maui to kick off the 2023 schedule at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. As the name suggests, the field is loaded with all of the winners from last year. As we've seen in recent years, they've also invited anyone that made it to East Lake last year. The result is 40 eligible golfers this week with 39 of them making the trip. World No. 1 Rory McIlroy is the lone opt-out.
Golf Channel
After TOC Pro-Am WD, Xander Schauffele says he's dealing with nagging back injury
Xander Schauffele raised eyebrows Wednesday when he withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions' pro-am. The seven-time PGA Tour winner, however, teed off in Thursday's opening round and shot 3-under 70. Afterward, he disclosed to reporters that he's dealing with an ailing back. Schauffele said he hasn't yet had an...
Golf Channel
PGA Tour eliminates 15-season requirement for lifetime membership
The 2022-23 PGA Tour season promises to be a season in transition with the circuit overhauling everything from its schedule, with a move to a calendar lineup, to the creation of designated events with large purses and deep fields. Players, fans and the media will spend the year dissecting the...
Golf Channel
Patrick Cantlay makes return at Kapalua as equipment free agent
Patrick Cantlay will look a bit different when he competes this week for the first time in three months. The world No. 4 confirmed ahead of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions that he is an equipment free agent and has also split with apparel company Hugo Boss.
Golf Channel
Farmers Insurance Open poised for strong field without designated status
The PGA Tour’s new schedule, featuring designated events for the game’s top players, could have an impact on certain tournaments that don’t find themselves with such status in 2023. This doesn’t seem to be a concern for the Farmers Insurance Open, which does not have designated status...
