Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin breathing better, but still on ventilator as he fights for ‘chance to eventually recover,’ family says
Cincinnati, Ohio — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s condition is still critical, but he is improving, according to a family member who spoke to reporters Tuesday night. Hamlin, 24, has been on a ventilator at University of Cincinnati Medical Center since he went into cardiac arrest moments after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football.
Georgia-TCU National Championship picks, and Ohio State and Michigan lessons from the semifinals: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are making their picks for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night on this episode of The College Football Survivor Show. First, they look at the recent history of college football and decide when the last time was...
Former Jets star ripped for Damar Hamlin comments
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Before collapsing, the Buffalo Bills safety tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. On ESPN on Tuesday, former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets star Bart Scott seemed to place some blame on Higgins and the use of his helmet during the routine tackle.
Last chance to play SILive.com’s NFL Pro Picks Challenge | Week 17 winner is revealed
A contestant named Willie USMC captured Week 17 of SILive.com’s Pro Picks Challenge as this individual was the only person to correctly select NFL 11 games last week. Due to the horrible situation on Monday night involving Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin -- and the game being postponed -- contest officials voided the Bills-Bengals game for this contest in order to declare a Week 17 winner.
