Columbus man killed in Circleville pedestrian crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian crash yesterday evening has turned fatal in Circleville. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving south on US Route 23 when he saw a pedestrian wearing a black coat in the roadway. The Deputy, reports say,...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

14-year-old shot while walking in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A shooting that left a 14-year-old teen wounded remains under investigation by detectives in Chillicothe. The incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday. According to the report provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, a group of teens was walking along Neal Avenue when a gunshot rang out.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio inmate dies after ‘serious injury’ at prison

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a death at a Marion correctional center after a 55-year-old was airlifted to Grant Medical Center. Officers responded to the Multi-County Correctional Center at 1514 Victory Rd. on Monday at 7:33 a.m. after report of a “serious injury,” according to the Marion Police Department. Authorities transported Greg Bunker, […]
MARION, OH
peakofohio.com

West Virginia man arrested in Bellefontaine

A West Virginia man was arrested on a felony in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police received an alert regarding a stolen license plate displayed on a silver Saturn coupe that was westbound on East Sandusky Avenue. The BPD K9 Unit caught up to the suspect vehicle on West Sandusky, near...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WTAP

An end to W.Va.’s inspection sticker?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia inspection sticker -- a safety net for some, a nuisance for others and a reality that could be scraped off for good, according to a lead lawmaker. But its potential disappearance isn’t being applauded by everyone. “It’s a little bit of a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search and rescue operation continues for missing 13-year-old

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The search for missing 13-year-old Darius Lester continues in Ross County. Darius, the sheriff’s office said, was last seen around 9 p.m. yesterday near Kinnamon Lane, just outside of Chillicothe. The road is located near the Pleasant Valley Trailer Park. Here is what we know:
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Davidson Arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four hospitalized after head-on crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, a head-on collision between two vehicles in Ross County, Ohio sent four people to the hospital via medical helicopters. According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 5:00 P.M. on January 4, when a 2015 Chevrolet Trax, driven by 39-year-old Lacee M. Seymour of Bainbridge, and a 2008 Ford Escape, driven by 18-year-old Levi P. Saltz of Clarksburg, both veered left of center and collided head-on. After the impact, both vehicles traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before coming to a stop. Seymour and a juvenile passenger in her vehicle were flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, respectively, for treatment of their injuries. Saltz and his passenger, 64-year-old Sharon K. Saltz of Clarksburg, were also flown to the OSU Wexner Medical Center for treatment.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children

PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

