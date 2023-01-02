Read full article on original website
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, North CR 800W, south of West CR 640N, Etna Green. Driver: Bruce A. Summers, 34, Wilson Street, Warsaw. A deer collided with Summers’ vehicle. Damage up to $25,000. 6:43 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
Dianna Knapp — UPDATED
Dianna Lynn Knapp, 64, Warsaw, died Dec. 31, 2022, at home in Warsaw. She was born Aug. 12, 1958. She is survived by three children, Joe (Molly Bauer-Yandell) Torrence, Warsaw, Mylisha (John) Bennett, Warsaw and Deek (Katy) Dodge, Richland, Iowa; eight grandchildren; siblings, Roxanne Cagwin and Michael Knockolls; and a significant other, Edd Saunders.
Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved
WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
Jeff L. Yoder — UPDATED
Jeff L. Yoder, 82, died Sunday morning, Jan. 1, 2023, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. He was born Oct. 20, 1940. Jeff is survived by three daughters, Robin (Chris) Davidson, Plymouth, Pam Eads, Indianapolis and Jennifer Bell, Warsaw; son-in-law Jack Carpenter, Warsaw; nine grandchildren; former spouse Rita Rovenstine Thayer, Argos; and five siblings including Steve (Marcia) Yoder, Sarasota, Fla., Jim (Betty) Yoder, Bremen, Phil Yoder and Nickie (Dennis) Weidner, both of Plymouth and Kristy (Louis) Spaid, Wheatland, Wyo.
Ronald Helman
Ronald Helman, 61, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne. Ronald was born Oct. 24, 1961, in Goshen, to Paul and Thelma (Blankenship) Helman. He was united in marriage to Melissa on July 23, 1982, in Warsaw. He worked in production for Brock Manufacturing while...
KCSO Officers Sworn In Again
WARSAW — With the start of Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith’s administration, officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office were sworn in again on Friday, Jan. 6. Kosciusko Superior Court 4 Judge Chris Kehler administered the oath in the Kosciusko County Courthouse’s Old Courtroom. Look for more...
Dean Everett Hartley
Dean Everett Hartley, 72, Bremen, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. He was born March 31, 1950. He is survived by significant other, Valerie McCollom; brothers, Raymond and Sam Hartley; and sister Nancy Taylor.
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
James C. Derry
James C. Derry, 79, Warsaw, Chapman Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at home at Chapman Lake. Jim was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Warsaw, the son of (the late) Harold and Mildred (Chapman) Derry. Jim (also known as “Jimbo” by family and friends) graduated from Warsaw High School with the Class of ’62 and on Jan. 16, 1965, he married Nancy (Simmons) Derry. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2021, after 56 years of marriage.
Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
Lois W. Alexander
Lois W. Alexander, 87, South Bend, formerly of Goshen, died at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Morningview Assisted Living, South Bend. She was born Nov. 10, 1935. On Feb. 25, 1956, she married Robert Alexander, and he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cindy (James) Shallenbarger,...
Otha Kellum Sevy
Otha Kellum “OK” Sevy, 88, Goshen, died at 8:41 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Kellum was born Sept. 9, 1934. On Sept. 8, 1955, he married Geneva Mayhugh. She preceded him in death. Kellum is survived by his four children, Myrtis (Michael) Krikau,...
Thomas Sentenced For Elkhart County Barn Fires
ELKHART — An Elkhart woman involved in setting multiple barns in northern Indiana on fire has received a 10-year sentence. Sherry L. Thomas, 33, Elkhart, was charged with arson, a level 4 felony. Seven additional arson charges, as well as a contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Newly Appointed Trooper Assigned To Toll Road Post
ELKHART — On Dec. 15, 2022, 11 probationary troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those 11 graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington will now begin his next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside...
Lori Ann Baughman
Lori Ann Baughman, 62, Bremen, died Sunday, Jan.1, 2023, at Center for Hospice, Raclin House, Mishawaka. She was born Nov. 25, 1960. On July 28, 1984, in Mishawaka, Lori was united in marriage to Timothy Baughman. In addition to her husband of 38 years, Lori is survived by her father,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 9:22 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2200 block East Center Street, Warsaw. Representatives for Handy Spot Liquor reported the theft of alcohol. Value: $600. 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 700 block East Clark Street, Warsaw. Brody W. Bennett reported the theft...
Crumbl Cookies coming to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The south side of South Bend is getting a Crumbl Cookies!. The Utah-based company tells 16 News Now that the store is, “in the early stages of development” at its planned site on Ireland Road near Erskine Plaza. There’s no word yet on...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
RVBusiness, G&G Media Group Moves to Downtown Elkhart
G&G Media Group LLC, publishers of RVBusiness and Woodall’s Campground Magazine, have relocated into new offices in Downtown Elkhart, Ind. Formerly the TaigMarks building, the new location will allow us to better serve our clients while remaining in the heart of the RV Capitol of the World. Our new...
