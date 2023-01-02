Read full article on original website
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircuts in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
inforney.com
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas
Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
inforney.com
Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January
The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023. Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym. The Glass Rec is offering a special in January. Anyone who signs up for an...
City of Mount Pleasant Honors Employees for Years of Service
City of Mount Pleasant Honors Employees for Years of Service News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image Alt Text for Image ...
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum
It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
theeasttexasweekend.com
Dive into a magical world as the water circus comes to East Texas
A magic pirate adventure is floating our way to help start off the new year with multiple nights of magic, lights, & fantastic memories!. The Cirque Italia Water Circus will be in Tyler from January 19th thru the 22nd at the Broadway Square Shopping Mall. You won’t be able to miss the white & blue big top tent in the parking lot. Ticket can be purchased online and prices range from $10-$50.
inforney.com
GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation
Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors
TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15pm the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
KLTV
Children’s Park of Tyler Christmas display equipment stolen twice, causing them to take down early
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been a place in the Tyler community to honor and celebrate children. Some call it a sanctuary. But just this month, a few days before and a few days after Christmas, the light display that the Children’s Park of Tyler puts on was tampered with.
KLTV
East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter closes temporarily due to pipes bursting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s an emergency shelter for those needing help escaping an abusive situation, but tonight the East Texas Crisis Center’s emergency shelter is closed after pipes burst, causing significant water damage. Crews spent Tuesday afternoon tearing out sheetrock and inspecting baseboards at the East Texas...
inforney.com
East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
Students escorted out of buildings at Bishop TK Gorman in Tyler as fire crews investigate alarm
TYLER, Texas — Students were escorted out of the Bishop Gorman Catholic School in Tyler as several fire trucks are on the scene. CBS19's Alan Kasper as at the campus and reports a fireman is on the roof of the main building of the campus. CBS19 will update this...
The 8 Best Places to Get Donuts According to Tyler, TX People
Recently, people who live in or near Tyler, Texas chimed in on what they consider to be the best places to get donuts in the area. Curious to hear whether or not you think there are any you think we missed. Be sure and let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com. Ah,...
inforney.com
Women share stories of hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference
Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex
City leaders approve zoning requests for Priefert and new townhome complex News Staff Wed, 01/04/2023 - 08:22 Image Mayor Tracy Craig, Sr. COURTESY PHOTO Body ...
East Texas emergency rooms busy with rise in upper respiratory illnesses
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Emergency rooms in East Texas have been busier than normal in recent months due to illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID-19. Hospital officials ask for patience as they navigate the busy times. This trend follows that of other medical centers across the United States with emergency rooms busy with upper […]
Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
