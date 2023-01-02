ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands

Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
KILGORE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Thieves Steal $1,000 from Christmas Light Display at Children’s Park in Tyler, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worst. For some reason, they feel that taking something from someone who has worked hard to acquire an item is their right to do so because they are not in a position to do the same. Its wrong no matter the reason, or excuse, for the theft. But when a story like this comes out, its hard not to want to wish the worst of karma on someone, or someone's, for their actions. Someone, or someone's, decided to head to The Children's Park of Tyler in Tyler, Texas and steal timers and electrical cords used in their Christmas light display.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Glass Recreation Center in Tyler offering membership sale in January

The Glass Recreation Center wants to help those looking to start anew in 2023. Soon, many Tylerites will be putting their New Year's resolutions into action, and some of those goals include joining a gym. The Glass Rec is offering a special in January. Anyone who signs up for an...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
US105

Inside Of This Mt. Pleasant Home Resembles The Brookshire’s Wildlife Museum

It's fun scrolling through the real estate sites and looking at the various homes that are for sale around East Texas. There are some extremely oversized homes for sale that are gorgeous and unique and just about anyone would like to live in a home like that if they could afford it! Then there are some homes that make you scratch your head and wonder, 'What was the homeowner thinking?'
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Dive into a magical world as the water circus comes to East Texas

A magic pirate adventure is floating our way to help start off the new year with multiple nights of magic, lights, & fantastic memories!. The Cirque Italia Water Circus will be in Tyler from January 19th thru the 22nd at the Broadway Square Shopping Mall. You won’t be able to miss the white & blue big top tent in the parking lot. Ticket can be purchased online and prices range from $10-$50.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

GALLERIES OF THE YEAR: Class of 2022 Tyler High School graduation

Editor’s note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is taking a look back at tylerpaper.com's five most-viewed photo galleries of the year. The second-most viewed gallery was this collection from graduation night at Tyler High. More than 400 Tyler High School graduates closed the chapter of their high school careers on...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo scheduled for January 13 in Tyler

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will be hosting the East Region AgriLife Conference and Expo on Jan. 13 at Cross Brand Cowboy Church located at 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, 75708. This educational event is geared towards professionals working for city parks departments, athletic fields, golf courses, school districts, pest...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Women share stories of hardships that led to new perspectives at Tyler conference

Women who spoke at an inspirational New Year’s Eve conference in Tyler all went through hardships to come out on the other side with a new outlook on life. Tyler-based Surviving on Purpose Certified Life Coaching Ministry hosted the ‘Girl Hush Yo’ Mouth’ The Beginning of New Beginnings conference Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott in Tyler, where over 200 people gathered to hear from the group’s founder and three guest speakers.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Cedar Fever season is upon us, here are some symptoms to look out for

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Sneezing, coughing, and runny noses are symptoms of many illnesses but Texas A&M Forestry Service says it also could be from cedar fever which is mostly a winter allergen. “The cedar fever is a bit of a misnomer,” said Karl Flocke, Woodland Ecologist, Texas A&M Forest Service. According to Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke, […]
TYLER, TX
US105

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX

