Detroit, MI

Lions want NFC playoffs to 'run through Detroit' starting next season

By Will Burchfield
 3 days ago

Like any good GM, Brad Holmes has avoided slapping a timeline on the Lions' rebuild from the moment he arrived. Dan Campbell couldn't resist after the Lions slapped the Bears Sunday at Ford Field to set up a potential win-and-in game in the season finale at Lambeau Field.

For Campbell and Holmes, who arrived in 2021, it was always about 2023.

"Look, you want to win a division championship as soon as you’re on the spot. There’s no doubt about that," Campbell said. "But you also have a vision of where you think it needs to go, and I know this: we need to be competing for a division championship next year. I mean, that’s the goal. That’s what Brad and I set out to do."

The Lions haven't won a division title in more than 30 years. They haven't made the playoffs in seven years, a drought that could end in Week 18 if they beat the Packers and the Seahawks lose to the Rams. They intend to end the former drought next year, the first step toward establishing themselves as annual contenders in the NFC. Left tackle Taylor Decker, the Lions' longest-tenured player, said the standard moving forward "should be" division titles and playoff berths.

"The key for us will be consistency," he said. "We’ve had some success here recently, but it’s going to be a question of can we sustain that, not just over maybe an eight-game stretch but over seasons and years. That’s what this organization is building this team for, to have sustained success, but it's ultimately up to us to go out there and do it."

At the risk of getting ahead of ourselves, every conference champion in the last decade won its division and hosted at least one playoff game. That's the most reliable path to the Super Bowl. Starting next season, the Lions want to start controlling the NFC North.

"You do that and then you’re able to get a home game, get you a couple of home games and now everything runs through Ford Field, it runs through Detroit, man, and you like your odds a little better," Campbell said. "There again, we’re still in this moment right now. We’ve got to go to Green Bay, so I don’t want to get too far ahead, but that was always the vision, man. And if we don’t think like that, then we’ll never get there. I know that.”

Campbell knows this vision well. The Saints won four straight division titles and hosted six playoff games during his time as assistant head coach before he came to Detroit. So does Holmes: the Rams won two division titles and reached the Super Bowl in the final four seasons of his tenure as director of college scouting. The Lions have rallied from 1-6 this season with a number of big wins down the stretch to make the last game of the season count.

"This is what you want (the players) to taste," Campbell said. "They need to feel this. They need to understand what this is, because this has to become the norm. And then it becomes, you’re playing for the division, you’re playing for your seeding. That’s coming. But right now, to get a taste of all this and be in the hunt, I think it's huge for our guys.”

For Campbell, there was one downside to Sunday's thumping of the Bears: it was the Lions' last home game of the season. As much as he's focused on the present, he couldn't help but look ahead.

"We’re going to have a few more home games here down the road in January," he said.

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could catch huge break depending on NFL playoff decision

By now, you have certainly heard about what happened on Monday Night Football when Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance when he collapsed on the field. You also probably know that the game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals ended up being postponed, and according to reports, the NFL is still considering plenty of different options moving forward, including adding extra teams to the NFL Playoffs. That option could be a huge break for the Detroit Lions.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign LB Julian Stanford

Following their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, the Detroit Lions are now sitting at 8-8 on the season, and their playoff hopes are still alive. In fact, depending on what happens earlier in the day, their matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football could end up being a winner take all battle for the final NFL wild card spot.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
Decider.com

Is ‘Thursday Night Football’ On Tonight? NFL Week 18 Schedule Info

The final week of the 2022-2023 NFL season includes a slew of must-see matchups. On Saturday, January 7, the AFC South is up for grabs as the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) host the Tennessee Titans (7-9) on ESPN and ABC, while on Sunday, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to lead the Packers (8-8) to their fifth straight win (and a playoff spot!) when Green Bay hosts the resurgent Detroit Lions (8-8) on Sunday Night Football. But what about Thursday Night Football? Last week’s installment of TNF featured Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) defeating the slumping Titans. Is Thursday Night Football on...
TENNESSEE STATE
SB Nation

Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
MEMPHIS, TN
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

