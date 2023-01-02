Read full article on original website
Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him, according to new book seen by The Guardian
Prince Harry has accused his brother, William, of physically assaulting him during an argument over his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in 2019, according to The Guardian. The UK newspaper claims to have seen an advance copy of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, Spare, in which Harry, the Duke of Sussex, reportedly alleges William, the Prince of Wales, knocked him to the floor during the altercation.
William attack claim, drugs admission and concerns about Camilla detailed in reports on Harry’s new book
Prince Harry has accused his brother of physically attacking him in his new memoir, which reveals a wide range of private conversations between him and other senior British royals and details his split from the family, according to media outlets who said they had obtained early copies of the book.
She went hiking in the woods and met the love of her life
Sarah was resting in her hammock, flask of whiskey in hand, surveying the canopy of trees ahead and enjoying the peace and quiet. It was late May 2015 and Sarah was spending the long Memorial Day weekend hiking a New York-based section of the Appalachian Trail, the scenic hike that winds across the Eastern United States.
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
A young couple embraces in front of the grill of a 750-horsepower Volvo truck, their cream and beige ensembles matching the commercial vehicle’s slick exterior. They pose for the camera, her face partially obscured by the playful roundness of her pantsuit’s tulle shoulder pouf. While the photograph might...
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela — along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws — as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Cubans crossing into US stunned to hear of new asylum limits
Migrants who entered the U.S. illegally under moonlit skies and waist-deep cold water Friday were devastated to learn they may be sent back to Mexico under expanded limits on the pursuit of asylum.
Blackface controversy hits Spain’s Three Kings parade
A Spanish tradition of people wearing blackface to represent one of the Three Wise Men — or Three Kings — in parades across the country has sparked calls to end the controversial practice. The events are held on January 6 to celebrate the arrival of the wise men...
Videos show both sides of US-China aerial encounter — and highlight the risks involved
The interception of a United States Air Force reconnaissance jet by a Chinese fighter over the South China Sea last month should be seen as a potential warning of how easily, and quickly things can go terribly wrong — raising the risk of a deadly military confrontation between the two powers, analysts say.
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan
Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
This airline has new designer uniforms — including jumpsuits
Some people say flying just isn’t glamorous enough. And as airlines battle to cast themselves as the sleekest team in the skies, another brand has heard that complaint. British Airways has unveiled a new uniform — its first in nearly two decades. The airline’s current threads, designed by Julien MacDonald, will be replaced by a line created by Ozwald Boateng, the Savile Row designer and tailor.
‘Mad Dog’ surfer dies riding giant waves in Nazaré, Portugal
Veteran Brazilian surfer Marcio Freire died on Thursday while practising tow-in surfing on the giant waves in Nazaré on the central coast of Portugal, the local maritime authority said. Support staff on jet-skis managed to get the 47-year-old to the beach, but all attempts to revive him failed. Freire...
5 things to know for Jan. 5: House, California floods, Vatican, Ukraine, Tech layoffs
Many people are growing to trust autonomous cars and delivery robots that navigate sidewalks in major cities. Now, that same self-driving technology is coming to strollers — yes, strollers. Understandably, some parents are not ready to put their baby in a mechanism with a mind of its own. Still, the company behind the artificial intelligence is confident it can spur discourse to prove it can add an element of safety.
