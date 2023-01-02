Many people are growing to trust autonomous cars and delivery robots that navigate sidewalks in major cities. Now, that same self-driving technology is coming to strollers — yes, strollers. Understandably, some parents are not ready to put their baby in a mechanism with a mind of its own. Still, the company behind the artificial intelligence is confident it can spur discourse to prove it can add an element of safety.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO