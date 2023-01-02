Paul Wesley’s Dating History: Torrey DeVitto, Ines de Ramon, Natalie Kuckenburg and More

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for love. Paul Wesley has dated models, actresses and several costars over the years.

The New Jersey native met his first wife, Torrey DeVitto , on the set of the 2008 horror film Killer Movie . The duo — who tied the knot in April 2011 — also appeared on the Vampire Diaries together from 2012 to 2013 during DeVitto’s stint as Dr. Meredith Fell.

“I’m just a very lucky guy — very lucky. I don’t know why she went for me, but somehow a girl liked me for longer than a month,” Wesley told Us Weekly of DeVitto at Spike TV’s Scream Awards in October 2011.

Despite the Guiding Light alum's sweet statements, the duo split in July 2013 after two years of marriage . “They will continue to remain good friends,” reps for the two actors told Us at the time. That September, Us broke the news that Wesley had moved on with Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin . The CW stars dated on and off for four years, calling it quits for good in October 2017.

During one of their “on” periods, Tonkin gushed about her beau to Elle Canada . “He’s my best friend . It’s such a fun time in my life right now,” the Australia native told the outlet in March 2015. “It’s nice to have someone to share all that with.”

Less than a year after his split from Tonkin , Wesley sparked dating rumors with Ines de Ramon in June 2018 when the two were spotted holding hands. The following February, the pair were seen wearing wedding bands. Another Vampire Diaries star — Nina Dobrev — ultimately confirmed that the director and the model had secretly tied the knot .

“We’re really good friends. I love his wife,” Dobrev said of the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor during a June 2019 appearance on the “Directionally Challenged” podcast.

Despite many relationship goals-worthy double dates with Dobrev and Shaun White , Wesley and de Ramon quietly separated in April 2022.

“The decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago . They request privacy at this time,” a rep for the exes told Us that September.

The Late Bloomer actor and the jewelry designer both moved on with new flames shortly thereafter. In December 2022, Us confirmed that de Ramon and Brad Pitt are an item.

“Brad and Ines are officially dating now. They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” a source said at the time.

Wesley, for his part, was seen packing on the PDA with model Natalie Kuckenburg in Nerano, Italy, in November 2022. One month later, the pair cozied up together at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

Scroll through for a look back at Wesley’s dating history:

