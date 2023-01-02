ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO