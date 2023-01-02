Read full article on original website
St. Louis Man Living in Cotton Belt Building Suing Over New State Law
Ronald Benson is one of seven plaintiffs seeking to block enforcement of a new law that opponents say criminalizes homelessness
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Schnucks expands its flexible-work option
Schnuck Markets is expanding its Flexforce employment option to additional locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri after a successful launch at hometown stores in St. Louis, the grocer said. Schnucks Flexforce is part-time work that allows employees to earn money when they need it. It is designed for workers with...
Schnucks expands ‘Flexforce’ employment option beyond St. Louis
Schnucks is expanding its “Flexforce” employment option beyond the St. Louis region, now including additional locations in Missouri and Illinois.
Alvera B. “Betty” Wagner
Alvera B. “Betty” Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller. On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she...
Which St. Louis municipalities are considering a 3% sales tax on marijuana?
Starting next month, anyone 21 or older can legally purchase recreational marijuana in Missouri.
Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business
An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
Aldermen discussing downsizing today
A special committee of St. Louis aldermen is working Thursday, January 5, to half the board.
Gunfire, reckless driving threatens to further mar reputation of downtown St. Louis
Downtown residents provided FOX 2 with video showing a barrage of gunfire ringing in the New Year right outside their homes in high-rise apartments and condos near N. 10th and Locust streets.
St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
Fire at East St. Louis lounge early Thursday morning
Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge.
Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment
A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
This New St. Louis Burger Place is Out of this World – Literally
I can't prove it, but I'm pretty sure that I have a good burger radar. I say this because almost by accident I found a new St. Louis burger place and it's out of this world and thanks to their name, I can say that literally. One of the more...
Missouri’s minimum wage increase falls short for some workers
Several new laws go into effect in Missouri at the start of the year. One being an increase in the minimum wage, something some business owners see as a mere drop in the bucket in a highly competitive job market.
'A True Pillar Of The Community:’ Legendary Realtor/Community Activist Paul Lauschke Jr. Dies
ALTON - Paul Lauschke Jr., a legendary Realtor/community activist, and a family man died early Wednesday morning, Jan. 4, 2023, at the age of 88. One of his sons, David Lauschke, said late Wednesday afternoon Paul had suffered from heart issues in the last months of his life. Paul was...
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite
Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
