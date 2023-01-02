ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Schnucks expands its flexible-work option

Schnuck Markets is expanding its Flexforce employment option to additional locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri after a successful launch at hometown stores in St. Louis, the grocer said. Schnucks Flexforce is part-time work that allows employees to earn money when they need it. It is designed for workers with...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgel.com

Alvera B. “Betty” Wagner

Alvera B. “Betty” Wagner, age 73 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, April 6, 1949, in Warren, OH, the daughter of James and Alvera (nee Koch) Miller. On Saturday, April 18, 1970, she...
POCAHONTAS, IL
FOX2now.com

Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights business

An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Man fatally shoots co-worker at a Maryland Heights …. An investigation is underway as several police officers have responded to a situation outside a Dobbs center in Maryland Heights. Family...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis gives dozens of child care providers a total of $1.7M, with more on the way

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis child care providers received $1.7 million from the city of St. Louis, with more funds on the way. The city's Community Development Administration last week said it has disbursed the money, through taxing district Saint Louis MHB, to 56 providers with an average reimbursement of $36,000. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, and are to fill a gap "between the state child care subsidy rate and the cost of licensed care for children under five years old" to cover a period from January 2021 to December 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
939theeagle.com

Convicted killer executed in Missouri; St. Louis congresswoman calls for ending capitol punishment

A convicted murderer who raped and killed a woman in 2003 in eastern Missouri’s Earth City has been executed. Amber McLaughlin, who’s a transgender woman, was known as Scott McLaughlin in 2003. McLaughlin was sentenced to death for raping and killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther as she left work in Earth City. Prosecutors say Guenther was stabbed to death with a steak knife.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite

Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Tim’s Travels: Old Town Donut Shop is a local favorite. Start your sugar-free new year tomorrow. Quench your thirst with these non-alcoholic drinks. Firefighters were at the scene of an early Thursday morning fire at an East St. Louis lounge. Ketokey Factory has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

