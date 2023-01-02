ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

MOESC announces job opening for human resources director

MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center announces job opening: Director of Human Resources. This position is currently open for applicants. “Mid-Ohio ESC is seeking a highly qualified and motivated individual to join our team as a Director of Human Resources," MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel said. "The successful candidate will support more than 160 MOESC employees who deliver exceptional services to our client and partner districts.”
MANSFIELD, OH
Mansfield mayor requests resignation of two metro housing board members

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon. Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.
MANSFIELD, OH
Mears: 'Richland County is the place to be right now'

MANSFIELD -- Cliff Mears said Thursday that Richland County has great momentum as the new year begins. "Richland County is the place to be right now," said Mears, chosen Thursday morning to chair the county board of commissioners in 2023. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Area Agency on Aging's Sponsor-A-Family program brings holiday joy

ONTARIO – For a second year in a row, the Sponsor-A-Family program has brought joy to families in need. Employees of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. purchased and collected clothing and toys for families that have faced financial emergencies caused by illnesses or other adversities beyond their control.
ONTARIO, OH
Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Weirich, Shoulders unanimous Democratic Party picks for Richland County Board of Elections

MANSFIELD -- Neither Larry Weirich nor Venita Shoulders said they had given serious past consideration to serving on the Richland County Board of Elections. But after their unanimous selections Thursday evening by Richland County Democratic Party Central and Executive committee members to serve on the board, both veteran party leaders expressed the same primary goal.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Kegan J. Gemzer

Kegan J. Gemzer, 18, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday December 29, 2022. Kegan was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 1, 2004, to Ilene K. (Crowl) Gemzer and Noah G. Gemzer. Kegan spent his childhood years in Mansfield Ohio, Athens Ohio, and New Albany Ohio. Kegan moved back to Mansfield, Ohio in 2017 where he resided until his passing.
MANSFIELD, OH
Ontario Council approves rezoning on Walker Lake Road for Moment Development

ONTARIO — Chris Knapton has been hoping for Ontario City Council’s approval to rezone six business parcels since October. At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Moment Development received unanimous approval to change parcels on Walker Lake Road to planned unit development, opening the door for mixed-use projects like a hotel, green space, apartments and restaurants.
ONTARIO, OH
Donna J. (Williams) Collins

Donna J. (Williams) Collins, 75, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Donna was born April 21, 1947, in Olive Hill, Kentucky, to Randolph T. and Aileen F. (Stone) Williams. She worked in medical billing for many years. Donna married her sweetheart, Billy V. Collins on August 15, 1969, and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2017.
MANSFIELD, OH
Ashland handles stress test to best Lex

LEXINGTON -- Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington 35-34 on Thursday night to earn an Ohio Cardinal Conference girls basketball road victory. Lauren Green contributed 11 rebounds in a low-scoring affair as the Arrows won without sinking...
ASHLAND, OH
East Knox posts win at Mansfield Christian's expense

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but East Knox prevailed over Mansfield Christian 43-33 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 5. Recently on December 30, East Knox squared off with Willard in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
MANSFIELD, OH
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor

No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
GALION, OH
Kenton handles stress test to best Celina

Kenton fans held their breath in an uneasy 56-47 victory over Celina in Ohio girls basketball on January 5. The last time Celina and Kenton played in a 43-35 game on January 6, 2022. Click here for a recap.
KENTON, OH
Reynoldsburg narrowly edges Pickerington North in tight triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Reynoldsburg defeated Pickerington North 64-55 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 29, Reynoldsburg squared off with Columbus Walnut Ridge in a basketball game. For results, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH

