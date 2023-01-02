ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
WDW News Today

Brown Derby Temporary Prop Shop Closes at Universal Studios Florida

The Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida has closed again after hosting a limited-time prop shop for the holiday season. The windows are covered with curtains, so guests can’t see inside. The awning remains. It was removed during the previous refurbishment but returned once the shop reopened.
WDW News Today

New Simpsons x Cakeworthy Collection Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

A new Simpsons x Cakeworthy collection, including dresses, flannels, jackets, and pajamas, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. This light blue, cotton T-shirt dress features the entire Simpson Family. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa an Maggie are all featured. The dress has a drop waist and a blue zipper on...
WDW News Today

World of Color – One Virtual Queue Details Announced

Disney has announced details about the virtual queue that will be utilized for “World of Color – ONE” when it debuts at Disney California Adventure later this month as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The complimentary virtual queue system will be available only...
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’

Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
WDW News Today

Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World

With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
WDW News Today

shopDisney Unveils ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events, New Disney Pins Released Each Week

Pin collectors rejoice! Starting today, shopDisney has unveiled a new ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events. Every Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET starting today, a new selection of collectible pins will be released on shopDisney. These pins can include limited edition items, blind packs, sets, exclusives, and more. However, the style of the pins will remain a secret until their release.
WDW News Today

‘Avatar 3’ to Feature ‘Evil’ Fire Na’vi, Per James Cameron

While speaking to French outlet 20 Minutes, “Avatar” director James Cameron revealed some new tidbits about the next installment in the blockbuster movie franchise, which will feature a new type of Na’vi who focus on fire. Cameron told 20 Minutes the third film will “explore different cultures...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘The Muppets’ Sam Eagle Sipper Debuts at EPCOT

The newest souvenir sipper at Walt Disney World is a salute to all Muppets but mostly Sam Eagle. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse at the American Adventure, guests can now pick up the Sam Eagle sipper. Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue opened in February 2020, replacing The Liberty Inn,...
