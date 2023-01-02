Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Super Nintendo World Pass Member Preview Reservations Delayed to Next Week at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood has sent out a new email announcing a delay in reservations opening for Super Nintendo World to their Pass Members. More details will come tomorrow at 12:00p.m. PT on when reservations will start exactly, but we know it will begin sometime early next week, and the dates available to Pass Members will remain the same — January 29 through February 11.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Final Look at UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida Before Relocation
The UOAP Lounge at Universal Orlando Resort is being relocated from Universal Studios Florida to Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Let’s take a final look at the Universal Studios Florida version of the lounge. The lounge’s Studio Styles façade, as well as the adjacent Darkroom and Williams of Hollywood,...
WDW News Today
Brown Derby Temporary Prop Shop Closes at Universal Studios Florida
The Brown Derby Hat Shop in Universal Studios Florida has closed again after hosting a limited-time prop shop for the holiday season. The windows are covered with curtains, so guests can’t see inside. The awning remains. It was removed during the previous refurbishment but returned once the shop reopened.
WDW News Today
New Simpsons x Cakeworthy Collection Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort
A new Simpsons x Cakeworthy collection, including dresses, flannels, jackets, and pajamas, is now available at Universal Orlando Resort. This light blue, cotton T-shirt dress features the entire Simpson Family. Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa an Maggie are all featured. The dress has a drop waist and a blue zipper on...
WDW News Today
World of Color – One Virtual Queue Details Announced
Disney has announced details about the virtual queue that will be utilized for “World of Color – ONE” when it debuts at Disney California Adventure later this month as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The complimentary virtual queue system will be available only...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Walt Disney World Rolling Out $750 ‘Dining Promo Card’ Offer January 5, Still No Signs of Return for Disney Dining Plan or ‘Free Dining’
Walt Disney World is reportedly going to begin offering a “Disney Dining Promo Card” with select vacation packages starting tomorrow. The offer of what essentially is a dining gift card up to $750 in value comes as a surprise as many still assume Disney will bring back the Disney Dining Plan at some point in the future.
WDW News Today
Resort Details Released for Complimentary Disney Dining Promo Card Offer at Walt Disney World
Details about eligible resorts have been revealed for the Disney Dining Promo Card, a new complimentary dining gift card available with select Walt Disney World vacation packages for arrivals between June 25 and September 14, 2023. The offer is available for a minimum four-night length of stay with a four-day...
WDW News Today
Massive 25th Anniversary Cinderella Castle Cake Vault Collection Keychain Arrives at Walt Disney World
With the 50th Anniversary celebration wrapping up, we’re finally seeing Vault Collection merchandise celebrating the park’s iconic 25th Anniversary celebration, Cinderella Castle Cake and all. Today at the Main Street Cinema, home to most of the Vault Collection, we spotted an absolutely massive Castle Cake keychain available now so you can remember the magic!
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Loaded Chicken Strips Somehow Celebrate the 50th Anniversary at Magic Kingdom
Golden Oak Outpost also has a new 50th Anniversary dish — loaded chicken strips. Without a themed name or special feature, we’re not really sure how these tie into the 50th, but we tried them anyway. 50th Anniversary Loaded Chicken Strips – $11.29. Loaded Chicken Strips topped...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Exit Signs Added to TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom, Tomorrowland Light & Power Gutted Inside
We’re officially in the same year as the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, although an exact date has not been announced. Construction is starting to wrap up as testing of the attraction amps up. The new roller-coaster is right behind the Tomorrowland Speedway, which briefly...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Universal Orlando Resort Announces Plans for SunRail Station Near Epic Universe
Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced their plans to finance, construct, and operate a SunRail station at the Orange County Convention Center, very near the site of Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe park. Through the creation of the new Shingle Creek Transit Utility Community Development District, Universal Orlando Resort will...
WDW News Today
First Disney Earnings Call Since Bob Iger’s Return as CEO Scheduled for February
The Walt Disney Company executives will discuss the fiscal first quarter 2023 financial results on a live audio webcast on February 8, 2023. Results will be released after the close of regular trading (4:00 p.m. ET) on that day. The webcast will then be at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.
WDW News Today
shopDisney Unveils ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events, New Disney Pins Released Each Week
Pin collectors rejoice! Starting today, shopDisney has unveiled a new ‘Pin-tastic’ Tuesday Events. Every Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. PT/10:00 a.m. ET starting today, a new selection of collectible pins will be released on shopDisney. These pins can include limited edition items, blind packs, sets, exclusives, and more. However, the style of the pins will remain a secret until their release.
WDW News Today
‘Avatar 3’ to Feature ‘Evil’ Fire Na’vi, Per James Cameron
While speaking to French outlet 20 Minutes, “Avatar” director James Cameron revealed some new tidbits about the next installment in the blockbuster movie franchise, which will feature a new type of Na’vi who focus on fire. Cameron told 20 Minutes the third film will “explore different cultures...
WDW News Today
Colorful Stripes Added to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel as Pixar Place Transformation Continues
Colorful stripes have been painted on one side of Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort, which is being transformed into Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel. The stripes are on a rounded tower of the building. They’re blue, yellow, and red, the same colors as Pixar’s Luxo ball.
WDW News Today
New Fuzzy Pixar Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & Ducky and Bunny Ear Headband Available at Disneyland
The Pixar pals are friends forever in this new fuzzy winter line, with a Spirit Jersey bucket hat and jersey, as well as adorable new Ducky and Bunny ears all now available at the Disneyland Resort! We found all of these at the Emporium in Disneyland Park. Fuzzy Pixar Spirit...
WDW News Today
Construction Walls Surround New Orleans Square Station Building Damaged by Fire in Disneyland
Construction walls and scrim surround the radio house building that was damaged by a fire at New Orleans Square Railroad Station in Disneyland Park. The radio house is next to the water tower, across from where guests board and exit Disneyland Railroad trains. The building is completely blocked from view...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New ‘The Muppets’ Sam Eagle Sipper Debuts at EPCOT
The newest souvenir sipper at Walt Disney World is a salute to all Muppets but mostly Sam Eagle. At Regal Eagle Smokehouse at the American Adventure, guests can now pick up the Sam Eagle sipper. Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue opened in February 2020, replacing The Liberty Inn,...
WDW News Today
Jeremy Renner Shares First Instagram Post Since Accident, Sheriff Rules Out Intoxication & Foul Play
Earlier this week, we reported Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Jeremy Renner was involved in a tragic snowplowing accident which left him severely injured but stable. Now he’s taken to Instagram to share his first update since the tragedy occurred. Washoe County Sheriffs have also shared an update on the cause behind the accident.
Comments / 0