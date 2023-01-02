ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames

Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
QUINCY, MA
Daily Voice

At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police

Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
SUTTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious

This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
DENNIS, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury

At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 23-year-old dead, two others seriously injured after car goes airborne on Route 495

One person has been killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went airborne and struck another vehicle while on Route 495. According to Massachusetts State Police, at just after 1:15 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, along with Chelmsford Fire and Police, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 South in Chelmsford.
CHELMSFORD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy