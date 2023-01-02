Read full article on original website
NECN
4 People Thrown From Car as It Rolls Over in Quincy, Bursts Into Flames
Police and fire crews were at the scene of a car that drove off the road in Quincy, Massachusetts, rolled down an embankment and burst into flames on Monday morning. A preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was traveling down Ricciuti Drive shortly after 6 a.m. when it struck the curb, went airborne and rolled several times down a large hill, ejecting four people from the car. Police said the car landed on its roof just feet from Interstate 93 south before catching fire.
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
4 people ejected in wild crash that sent car airborne onto I-93 in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Four people were injured, including two seriously, when they were ejected in a wild crash that sent a car flying into the air and onto Interstate 93 in Quincy on Monday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of...
Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Newton
NEWTON, Mass. — A woman has serious injuries after being hit by a car in Newton on Tuesday night. Police responded to the area of Parker and Hagan Road just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of an accident. According to officials, the woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver stayed on the scene and no arrests have been at this time.
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
Shots fired, car struck after possible road rage incident in Auburn
AUBURN ― A vehicle was struck by gunfire Tuesday morning on West Street, after the two people inside witnessed a possible road rage incident, police said. The two people were traveling south at around 6:50 a.m. when they noticed a white truck and a gold sport utility vehicle, possibly a Ford Escape, driving...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 5:03 PM, on Monday, January 2, 2023, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 44 Blue Hill Avenue in Roxbury that resulted in the arrest of Dennise Rivera, 28, of Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers observed a motor...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce THREE Sobriety Checkpoints For January 6-January 8
Listen up, fellow Berkshire County residents. You may have already heard about a sobriety checkpoint scheduled by the Mass State Police for this coming weekend. Well, here's some news for you. That's only one of at least THREE that have been announced!. That's right. Yesterday, news came out regarding a...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 23-year-old dead, two others seriously injured after car goes airborne on Route 495
One person has been killed and two others were seriously injured after a car went airborne and struck another vehicle while on Route 495. According to Massachusetts State Police, at just after 1:15 p.m., Troopers from the State Police-Concord Barracks, along with Chelmsford Fire and Police, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 495 South in Chelmsford.
World War I medals, jewelry stolen from Hingham home, police say
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police are investigating a housebreak in Hingham during which the rear door was forced open, rooms were ransacked and numerous items were stolen, police said. On Dec. 30, residents returned home to their Adams Court home and found the rear door forced open, separating the dead...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
thisweekinworcester.com
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
