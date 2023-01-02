Read full article on original website
Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage
none of their family members told them, despite them knowingPhoto byReddit. After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.
'Married at First Sight': Nicole and Christopher Reveal Their Biggest Concerns Heading Into Their Wedding Day (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight couple Nicole and Christopher had the same concern going into their wedding sight unseen. Ahead of Married at First Sight's return to Nashville for its 16th season Wednesday, the couple paired by the MAFS experts opened up to PopCulture.com about their biggest worry heading into their first meeting at the altar, as well as what they learned during their time on the Lifetime marriage experiment show.
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
It has been a little over three weeks since Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died, and the late DJ has now been laid to rest. According to a report from PEOPLE, a source told the outlet that a private funeral was recently held. The source did not state exactly when the memorial took place but seemed to note it was a small event with mostly family and close friends in attendance.
Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child, Sharon Osbourne Reveals Baby's Name
Kelly Osbourne has welcomed her first child, and her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the new baby boy's name. On Wednesday morning's version of The Talk, Sharon told viewers the exciting news, announcing that the infant's name is Sidney, after his father, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Sharon then added that Kelly is doing "so great" and that she is "so proud of" her daughter.
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
Jeremy Renner Breaks Silence on Injury, Shares Battered Photo From Hospital
Jeremy Renner has broken his silence on the injuries he sustained from a recent snowplow accident. Taking to Instagram, the Avengers actor shared a battered photo from his hospital bed, which revealed some scrapes on his face. "Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote in the post caption. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
Sandra Runnels, Dusty Rhodes' Ex-Wife and Mom to WWE's Goldust, Has Died
Sandra Runnels, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes and mother to pro wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes, has died. Dustin Rhodes shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and it comes after he revealed that she was in "such pain" in a social media post on Dec. 27. The cause of death was not announced, but Rhodes shared a photo of him holding his mother's hand likely at a hospital bed.
Cheryl Burke Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence for Moving on With R&B Legend
Cheryl Burke seemingly is calling ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving on "fast" with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after the new couple confirmed their relationship less than four months after the Boy Meets World star and Dancing With the Stars alum finalized their divorce. "That was fast..." the pro dancer wrote...
Salt Bae Shocks by Revealing Voice Online in New Year's Message
The Internet sensation known as Salt Bae shocked fans this weekend by speaking out loud in a video on his Instagram account. Many fans proclaimed that this was the first time they had heard Salt Bae's real voice, and it was not what they expected. He used that voice to convey a simple message of celebration on New Year's Eve.
'Sister Wives': Christine Brown's Daughter Praises Janelle for Changing After Kody Brown Split
Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown is supporting Janelle Brown for standing up to her father, Kody Brown, after calling off their union. Gwendlyn is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, who separated from Kody in November 2021. Janelle and Meri Brown both split from Kody last year, leaving Robyn Brown as Kody's last wife.
AEW Star Confirms He's Injured
An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star recently confirmed his injury. Fightful Select reported in December that Marc Quen of Private Party is out with an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of action for the last couple of months. Matt Hardy confirmed Quen in injured when he announced he would be teaming up with and Isiah Kassidy to take on Manny Lemons and Atiba on AEW Dark Elevation.
'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday
Home Town stars Erin Napier and her husband Ben are celebrating their daughter Helen's fifth birthday, and the loving mother recently shared a sweet throwback photo to commemorate the occasion. Taking to Instagram, Napier posted a picture of the couple holding Helen right after she was born. The photo was taken shortly after the couple made it home from the hospital, so a then-infant Helen was also visible in the background, taking a nap.
Country Singer and Drummer Marry Just Outside of Nashville
Wedding bells were in the air before the Christmas holiday. Lauren Hobbs, member of The Hobbs Sisters, and Nashville drummer Neal Yakopin wed just outside of Nashville ahead of the holiday. The couple started dating in 2019, having their first date on Thanksgiving of that year. They also kept with the theme by getting engaged on Christmas Eve 2021. They knew from the start that they'd found the one in each other. "From our very first date, we could really be ourselves with each other," Hobbs told PEOPLE about the drummer. "We could talk about anything and found so much common ground in our love for our family, faith, and passion for music. It felt right from the very beginning."
'Today': Al Roker Gets Special Delivery to His Home Amidst Recovery
Today show meteorologist Al Roker has been away from the morning show while recovering from some health issues, and he recently got a special delivery to his home that made him feel much better. Taking to Instagram, Roker shared a photo of himself in his kitchen with all the "fixings" to make his own subs from Oswego Sub Shop. The beloved Today host is holding up a sandwich, revealing that he wasted no time in making himself a delicious meal.
'Teen Mom OG' Star Cory Wharton's 7-Month-Old Daughter Undergoes Surgery
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are asking for prayers as 7-month-old daughter Maya Grace underwent open heart surgery Wednesday. The Challenge and Teen Mom OG alum took to Instagram on the day of Maya's surgery to pray for the beginning of a new, healthy chapter for his little girl with the success of her surgery.
Scott Caan Reflects on Last Chat With Dad James Caan Before His Death
Before James Caan died, his son, Hawaii Five-0 star Scott Caan, got one more special moment with the legendary actor. In a new interview with Extra, Scott spoke about his final conversations with The Godfather actor. Caan died on July 6, 2022, at 82 following a heart attack. "We've always...
