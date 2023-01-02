Sara Bareilles is engaged to Joe Tippett after 6 years of dating

But will she write him a love song?

Sara Bareilles announced on New Year’s Day that she is engaged to Joe Tippett after six years of dating.

“Yes to marrying this man. It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES,” the “Love Song” singer wrote on Instagram Sunday alongside a selfie of the couple smiling at each other while she showed off a gold leaf-shaped ring on her left hand.

Bareilles, 43, shared that Tippett, 40, is “exactly” who she wants to spend the rest of her life with, adding, “The more I know you the more I know I love you…and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding.”

The Grammy winner concluded her post, “What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you.”

Countless celebrities flocked to the comments section to congratulate Bareilles and Tippett.

“Congrats!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Mandy Moore wrote.

“❤️😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️😭❤️,” Busy Philipps commented.

“Yes!!!!” Matthew Koma added.

Bareilles and Tippett met during a “Waitress” tryout in 2015. sarabareilles/Instagram/Instagra

Tippett, who celebrated seven years of sobriety over the holiday weekend, also shared the engagement news on his Instagram page Monday.

“I’m going to marry this woman,” the “Mare of Easttown” star captioned a picture of his new fiancée looking up at the sky. “Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart.”

In the comments, Bareilles wrote, “Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee we’re doing it!”

“What a gift you are,” the singer wrote to her new fiancé. sarabareilles/Instagram/Instagra

The pair met in August 2015 during a tryout for “Waitress.” While they starred in the Broadway musical at separate times, they still managed to fall in love with each other.

Bareilles and Tippett began dating in September 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards in June 2017.