Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham wear matching New Year’s Eve dresses

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz-Beckham are taking their friendship to the next level: wearing matching outfits. The two shared numerous photos on their Instagram accounts, including a shot where they show off their matching New Year’s Eve dresses.

The photos show Gomez and Peltz-Beckham having a blast in their dresses and at their New Year’s Eve party. The outfits were designed by Valentino and are identical; both short, glittery, and in silver, with an open back. “Thank @maisonvalentino for me and my angels dresses! Felt like a fairy!” Gomez captioned the post.

Peltz-Beckham also shared a similar post, including some shots of herself and her husband, Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham , as they kissed on the beach once the clock struck midnight. “Happy New Years 🥂🤍 thank you @maisonvalentino @yigit @pppiccioli for our matching dream dresses,” wrote Peltz-Beckham.

Gomez also shared more photos of her New Years plans, showing herself and some of her friends on a yacht and on the beach. The group appeared to have fun, taking photographs together, and playing some beach Jenga.

Gomez and the Peltz-Beckhams have developed a close friendship over the past couple of months, spending some of their holidays together. Her most recent post pokes fun at thier close friendship. “Fine calls us a throuple,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “forever plus one.” Peltz shared some heart emojis and a laughing crying emoji on the comments, writing, “Facts.” Gomez’s post is made up of multiple slides, showing Gomez and the couple hugging and cuddling. Another photo shows Gomez and Nicola smiling and making faces at the camera.