Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?

