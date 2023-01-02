Read full article on original website
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Creston alum Fields key part of Northwest's successful stretch
(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team came out of Christmas break firing on all cylinders. And Creston alum Kelsey Fields was a component in the Bearcats' tear. The Bearcats (7-6) are on a two-game win streak. They came into Christmas break at 5-6 but have rattled off...
KMAland Bowling (1/5): Clarinda girls knock off defending 2A champs
(KMAland) -- A big day of KMAland bowling saw the Clarinda girls & LC boys split, St. Albert grab a sweep, Harlan girls & Creston boys split and more. Check out the full rundown below. GIRLS: Clarinda 2650 Lewis Central 2399. Top score: Kemper Beckel, Clarinda (388) Runner-up: Aleesha Oden,...
Lucille VanSickle, 101, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 7, 2023. Memorials: Nodaway County Historical Society for Nodaway County Museum. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri. Cemetery: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Edward John Wilczek, 88, Rock Port, Missouri
Memorials: Rock Port Senior Center. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Shen funeral home renamed, rebranded
(Shenandoah) -- New Year's Day ushered in a new era for a longtime Shenandoah business. Effective Sunday, the Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home became the Wabash Memorial Chapel. Founded in 1951 by Fred Hackett Sr., Vaughn Livingston became the funeral home's director in 1983. Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased the business from Livingston three years ago, but kept the Hackett-Livingston moniker until this week. Staci Shearer is Wabash Memorial Chapel's funeral home director and general manager. Shearer tells KMA News the name change is part of a rebranding effort launched several months ago.
Alice Bradway, 75, of Red Oak, Iowa
Service: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
George C. Laur, 101, Westboro, Missouri
Service:, Funeral ServiceName: George C. LaurPronunciation: Age: 101From: Westboro, Missour…
Heidi Parson, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Memorials: in lieu of flowers suggested to the Montgomery County Animal Alliance and Rescue. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Japanese exchange student gets Clarinda homecoming
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda renewed its ties with a special friend Wednesday afternoon. Local residents celebrated the return of former exchange student Manami Murakami and her husband Takashi with a homecoming reception at the Glenn Miller Birthplace Museum. Manami spent the 1991-92 school year at Clarinda High School as an exchange student from Tamana, Japan--Clarinda's sister city. During her year-long stay in the community, Manami experienced some culture shocks. For example, Clarinda was smaller than Tamana, a city with a population of around 45,000.
Deloma Allensworth, 89, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Candi Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen truck recovered in Craig, Mo.
FALLS CITY – Arrest warrants have been issued for men suspected of stealing a truck and tools from a Richardson County residence Dec. 7 or 8. Court records say Chase Engel, 25, and David Sprague Jr., 43, of St. Joseph, Mo. are suspected of theft from a 652 Avenue residence.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Left With Minor Injuries In Wednesday Morning Accident
A Maysville man was left with minor injuries after a one vehicle accident this (Wednesday) morning in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 24-year-old Matthew R. Housekneckt was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am southbound on Missouri Route 33 about one mile south of Maysville at 6:30 this morning when the vehicle went off the west side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
SMC announces first baby of 2023
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center is celebrating the arrival of the New Year's baby. Hospital officials say the first baby of 2023 was delivered shortly after 1:30 Tuesday morning. Nathan and Mary Kier welcomed their newborn, Ammara, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long. As the hospital's new year's baby, Ammara received many special gifts from SMC, including a $500 academic scholarship.
Kansas City, Kansas Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant in Daviess County Wednesday
A Kansas City, Kansas man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Daviess County Wednesday. At 2:56 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol Arrested 44-year-old Jourdan M. Penn who was wanted on a Miller County infraction warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of a non-moving traffic violation.
Chapman, Nebraska man arrested on active Montgomery County warrant
(KMAland) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports an arrest on an active warrant from Thursday afternoon. At approximately 5:00 PM, Matt Staley of Chapman, Nebraska was taken into custody on an active Montgomery County warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (2nd offense).
Morris resigns from Page County Board of Supervisors
(Clarinda) -- After six years on the Page County Board of Supervisors, Chuck Morris has announced his resignation as he moves out of the county. In a release Tuesday afternoon, Morris announced that he had submitted a letter of resignation to County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, with the resignation effective as of 8:29 a.m. Wednesday. First elected in 2016, Morris won a second full term on the board in 2020. Morris cites increasing rhetoric and vitriol as reasons for leaving.
