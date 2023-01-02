Read full article on original website
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
fox9.com
While out on bond for 2021 murder, Rochester man charged with deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man already out on bond for first-degree murder in Clay County is now also being charged with murder after a downtown Minneapolis shooting left one dead. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, of Rochester, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in a shooting that...
KIMT
Court docs: Austin man accused of hitting, killing woman with vehicle claimed he hit a deer
AUSTIN, Minn. - A man accused of striking and killing a woman on Dec. 30 told family members that damage to his vehicle was caused by hitting a deer. Darin Finley, 35, is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and entered a not guilty plea Tuesday in the death of Melissa Rack, 41, of Austin.
Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
northernnewsnow.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Rashad Bush is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kim Robinson. He is being charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. The maximum sentence for this crime is 40 years. He is also facing two other counts. Those include second-degree...
Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend. Minneapolis police say they responded to a reporting of a shooting near S 6th St and Chicago Ave, near U.S. Bank Stadium, around 9PM on Dec 30.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
kchanews.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Rochester police ask public to search downtown properties for missing man
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: Rochester police have asked residents living between St. Marys hospital, Civic Center Drive, and 11th Avenue in downtown Rochester to check their properties for missing man Thomas McElroy. Capt. Casey Moilanen said McElroy is about 5’8″, 150 pounds, and has fair skin, black hair,...
KIMT
Narcan used to revive man who OD'd on suspected heroin in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man was revived using Narcan after he overdosed on suspected heroin. Police were called to the 3000 block of Appleton Lane NW. when a woman noticed a man was not breathing. RPD and RFD arrived and used Narcan on the man before he was taken to...
KAAL-TV
Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
Injury Crash on I-35 Near Hinckley Involved Rochester Residents
Hinckley, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Rochester residents and an elderly Fillmore County man were involved in an injury crash yesterday on a slippery section of I-35 in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old James Southwick of Rochester was headed north on the freeway when...
KIMT
Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
Rochester Police Seize 125 Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Other Drugs in DWI Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana as the result of a DWI traffic stop early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol in the area of 3rd Ave. and 4th St. in southeast Rochester saw a...
KAAL-TV
RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
