Austin, MN

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Man Charged for Murder of Rochester Woman Whose Body Was Found in Ditch

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of killing 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson, whose body was discovered in a northwest Rochester ditch on December 26, made his first appearance in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush was arraigned on charges of second-degree murder without intent, second-degree murder while committing...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Byron Man Gets Probation For Shooting Himself in the Leg

Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Byron man who shot himself in the leg has been sentenced to probation. 26-year-old Daniel Sorensen recently admitted to a gross misdemeanor charge involving the illegal possession of a firearm. In exchange, Olmsted County prosecutors dropped another gross misdemeanor charge and a felony count of reckless discharge of a firearm.
BYRON, MN
KIMT

First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff

MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Rochester man charged in fatal shooting in Minneapolis

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was charged Wednesday for a shooting that killed a man near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last week. Idris Adbillahi Haji-Mohamed, 27, of Rochester, was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree intentional murder in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead murder suspect arrested, accused of Minneapolis murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Rochester man, accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead, was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend. Minneapolis police say they responded to a reporting of a shooting near S 6th St and Chicago Ave, near U.S. Bank Stadium, around 9PM on Dec 30.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital

PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
kchanews.com

Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County

An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KAAL-TV

Mason City police looking for suspect in armed robbery of Casey’s store

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating an armed robbery of a Casey’s store on Tuesday night. MCPD said officers responded to the convenience store at 814 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred. Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money. No injuries occurred from the incident.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Albert Lea man sent to prison for selling cocaine and methamphetamine

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Selling drugs to law enforcement informants is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Cody Shawn Ash, 30 of Albert Lea, was arrested in November 2021 and charged with first and second-degree sale of drugs. The South-Central Drug Investigation Unit says Ash sold cocaine and methamphetamine to confidential informants twice in September 2021 and twice in October 2021.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

RPD, OCSO report 9 DWI arrests over New Year’s weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County law enforcement reported nine DWI arrests between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. According to Capt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made one DWI arrest early in the morning of Dec. 31 and two more arrests after midnight Jan. 1.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

