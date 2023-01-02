Read full article on original website
Beware of the Wandering Elk in Missouri
(Bixby) Missouri’s elk herd is supposed to be staying in parts of Reynolds, Carter and Shannon counties but elk don’t follow instructions well and a fence can’t stop one of these majestic animals from going to the other side of the fence if that’s what the big animal wants to do.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in MO
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little […]
Missouri Rural Hospitals At Risk
(Missouri) A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The...
Drought situation improves across the Midwest
A USDA climatologist says the drought continues to improve across the Midwest after getting much-needed moisture at the end of 2022. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor says a one-to-three-inch rain in the last week led to a broad one category improvement in the middle Mississippi and Ohio River Valley. Midwest Climate Hub Director Dennis Todey says there are a few exceptions.
If You’re Looking to Be Alone This Missouri City Might Be For You
One Missouri city gets a bad rap for some things. It's one of the most sinful cities. It may be one of the ugliest cities in Missouri. Not to mention it might be home to one of the worst universities in the nation. However, if you're looking to be alone, this city might just be the place to be.
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
Nearly 30% of all U.S. households are one-person households, Census data shows, and two Missouri cities are among the loneliest.
Illinois farmers elected to national soybean leadership
Brownfield’s Rhiannon Branch interviews Daryl Cates at the 2022 NAFB Convention. Cates is serving as ASA President this year. Eleven Illinois farmers are taking on leadership roles with national soybean organizations in 2023. During a United Soybean Board meeting last month, Gary Berg of St. Elmo was elected to...
Civil War era was not kind to Missouri’s courthouses
When you look at the dates, most Missouri courthouses that were lost to fire, took place from 1861 to 1865, and it's not just a coincidence.
Evergy Missouri customers to see increase in monthly electric bill
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Evergy Missouri Metro, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri Metro and Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (EMW) which authorizes EMM an electric increase of approximately $25 million and EMW an electric rate increase of approximately $30 million. The approved tariffs have an effective date of January 9, 2023.
New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts
Missouri’s top lawmaker opened the 2023 legislative session Wednesday by proclaiming that the state’s massive budget surplus should translate into more tax cuts. House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, noted that Missouri lawmakers approved a nearly $800 million tax cut in September. But with a projected state budget surplus of $6 billion, Plocher believes “there […] The post New Missouri House speaker says massive budget surplus should mean more tax cuts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, January 5th, 2023
(Statewide) -- A Pittsburgh nonprofit says 20 of Missouri’s 57 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. The Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform says two others are at immediate risk of closing. It says the hospitals are running low on money and have losses in patient services. The organization does not say which hospitals are at risk of closing. According to the nonprofit, 10 hospitals have closed in Missouri since 2005.
This Missouri County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Fifty years of Brownfield Network
It was fifty years ago this week that Brownfield Network went on the air. Incorporated as “Missourinet”, the network fed eleven programs daily to nine radio stations. In a memo to the original affiliates, founder Clyde Lear wrote, “The essence of our existence is to provide solid, high-quality information to the farmers of Missouri. . .” It wasn’t long before radio stations in neighboring states joined on and we became Brownfield Network.
South Dakota winter wheat mostly rated fair
Winter wheat conditions in South Dakota are sitting mostly in the middle. The USDA says 63% of the crop is called fair, a jump of 19% from the end of November, with none of the crop rated excellent, 17% in good shape and 21% rated poor to very poor. Soil...
Local County Numbers for Alternative Deer Hunt
(Farmington) The Missouri Department of Conservation say hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods hunting season which just wrapped up Tuesday. The top harvest county was Franklin with 200 deer harvested. Last year, 10,038 deer were harvested during the alternative methods hunt. Locally for the alternative hunt,...
Several transportation projects in the Ozarks selected for new cost-share program
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The list includes several projects in the Ozarks, including the widening of State Highway...
Sandhill cranes remain a problem for corn growers
A wildlife group is hoping to help farmers get some reimbursement for crop damage by sandhill cranes. Roger Schnitzler with the Crane Foundation says the birds have adapted to modern agriculture and have greatly increased in numbers. “They’ve greatly increased from maybe ten in the whole state in the 1940s to maybe 100-thousand cranes in Wisconsin and maybe another 50-70 thousand in our sister state across the lake in Michigan.”
Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas, Missouri skies
The last time anyone saw the comet C/2022E3(ZTF) was during the time of the Neanderthals. Now it's set to return to Earth.
Missouri’s Underground Complex That Would Make A Perfect Bat Cave
Suppose Batman was looking for a lair or a bat cave for his Missouri base of operations. He'd talk to the Hunt Family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs and Hunt Midwest, about locating his bat cave in SubTropolis. What's SubTropolis? According to Hunt Midwest, it's the world's largest underground...
