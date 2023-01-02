Read full article on original website
Jalen Hill, Bijan Cortes react to three-point loss to Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are now quickly 0-2 in Big 12 play after falling 63-60 to the Iowa State Cyclones Wednesday evening inside Lloyd Noble Center. They've dropped both of those games by a combined four points. A couple of players that did their best to ensure that...
Iowa Basketball: Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
Iowa forward Kris Murray entered this season as one of the best players in the country. Despite being injured for four games, Murray has delivered for the Hawkeyes this season and they'll continue to rely on him moving forward. On Wednesday night, Murray was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.
kmaland.com
South Dakota prospect Rock chooses ISU
(Ames) -- Iowa State basketball received a commitment from JT Rock on Wednesday. Rock -- a 7-foot center from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, chose the Cyclones over offers from Creighton, Iowa, Purdue and Kansas. Rock is the Cyclones' second commit to their 2024 class.
kmaland.com
Creston alum Fields key part of Northwest's successful stretch
(Maryville) -- The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team came out of Christmas break firing on all cylinders. And Creston alum Kelsey Fields was a component in the Bearcats' tear. The Bearcats (7-6) are on a two-game win streak. They came into Christmas break at 5-6 but have rattled off...
kmaland.com
LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 (prior to Service) Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (Service) Cemetery:Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Notes:. LiaRuth Miller, 64, of Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Anita, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at MercyOne Hospital in...
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KCCI.com
Marshall County experiences mysterious boom for third straight year
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — The Marshall County Emergency Management Team is taking reports of any loud booms and house-shaking people might have heard or felt around 5:05 p.m. on Saturday evening. This has now happened three years in a row in Marshall County, always on New Year's Eve. For...
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
KCCI.com
62-year-old man killed in Iowa crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are looking for the cause of a crash that killed a man there on New Year's Day. Police say 62-year-old Stephen Thompson died when his vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
iheart.com
Jeff Angelo: The Grinch That Abandoned His Dog In Des Moines
Police believe they've located the guy who abandoned his dog at the Des Moines airport over the holidays; Jon Decker tells Jeff what he saw on the floor of the US House as Republicans failed to elect a speaker; Jeff asks: now that Governor DeSantis has begun a second term in Florida, will he head to Iowa?; Attorney Andrew Reed answers the question: is a MAGA hat protected speech?
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
KCCI.com
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines hospitals are welcoming their first babies of the new year. UnityPoint welcomed its first baby of 2023 just before 3 a.m. on Sunday. Emaan Umer was born to parents Fatima and Muhammad at Methodist West Hospital. Her name means 'faith' in Arabic. At...
