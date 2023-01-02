ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Among Top Schools for RB Stacy Gage

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago

Florida makes the cut for priority 2024 running back Stacy Gage.

Tampa (Fla.) Wharton 2024 running back Stacy Gage named the Florida Gators in his top eight schools on Sunday.

Joining Florida on Gage's list of contenders are Alabama, Miami, Ohio State, Southern California, Oklahoma, Penn State and Colorado.

Considered the No. 17 running back in his class per the 247Sports Composite, Gage has been coveted nationally since late 2020. He began his high school career at powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and earned significant varsity snaps as a sophomore in 2021, propping up his current scholarship offer count to 43.

Gage transferred from IMG to Wharton ahead of the 2022 season, citing a longing to play closer to home before his eventual move to the college ranks. Gage tallied 139 carries for 704 yards and 13 touchdowns in ten games for the Wildcats in 2022.

At Wharton, Gage was teammates with class of 2023 Florida signee and defensive back Dijon Johnson .

He collected his offer from Florida in June 2021 from previous head coach Dan Mullen's coaching staff, and Billy Napier's staff picked up the recruitment where his predecessor left it. Gage visited UF four times this year, including for the Utah, Kentucky and South Carolina games.

Florida welcomed running back Treyaun Webb as a member of its 2023 signing class on Dec. 21, leaving the Gators with three running backs on their projected roster for next season. The team is expected to pursue another scholarship back during the offseason to fill out the position room.

However, starter Montrell Johnson Jr . — who has scored 23 touchdowns in his first two seasons of college football — will be eligible to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft a year from now.

Time will tell if Johnson will pursue a pro career sooner rather than later, but if it's the former, high school backs such as Gage will be a priority for the Gators before the next recruiting cycle comes to a close.

