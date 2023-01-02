Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Burlington gets $177K to install roof solar panels
BURLINGTON – In a continuing effort to support a more sustainable Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $8.1 million in grants through the Gap Energy Grant Program to help water facilities, non-profits and small businesses reduce energy use, increase energy efficiency, and generate renewable energy. The town of Burlington...
homenewshere.com
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate that five of them agreed.
Comments / 0