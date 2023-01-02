ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cardinal Blase Cupich leads mass in honor of Pope Benedict XVI

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JP905_0k11n97a00

Cardinal Cupich presides over mass for late Pope Benedict XVI 00:51

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A special mass Monday morning in Chicago marked the life and legacy of Benedict XVI, the late pope emeritus, who died on Saturday at age 95 .

Cardinal Blase Cupich led worshippers in song and prayer at Holy Name Cathedral. He thanked the pope emeritus for his leadership and service to the Catholic Church.

Cupich called on the faithful to learn from Benedict's humility and dedication to scholarship. He also spoke about how Benedict used his talents to be the servant of all.

"For good reasons, many will remember him for his countless incomparable gifts and talents. He had a brilliant mind, wrote elegantly, and taught in a way that inspired his students to learn," Cupich said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DsxRT_0k11n97a00
Cardinal Blase Cupich leads mass in honor of Pope Benedict XVI 01:08

Born Joseph Ratzinger in Germany, Benedict was required to join the Hitler Youth at age 14, and was conscripted into an anti-aircraft unit in the German army in 1943. He deserted, and was taken prisoner by the Americans.

He entered the priesthood after the war and rose to become a cardinal. In the powerful position as head of the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he earned the nickname "God's Rottweiler" as a rigid enforcer of church policy.

It was a characterization he worked hard to change by being what he really was: a teacher, and one who spoke clearly and without undue theological jargon.

"Joseph Ratzinger could have remained comfortable in the world of ideas and theories, but he made himself vulnerable to the point that his encounter with Jesus, rather than the safe world of ideas, gave decisive direction to life," Cupich said.

As pope, Benedict's weekly audiences at the Vatican drew huge crowds, but his efforts at inter-religious dialogue sometimes fell short.

He offended many Jews by reinstating a bishop who denied the size of the Holocaust, and then stopped short of an apology on a visit to the Holocaust memorial of Yad Vashem.

"They lost their lives. But they will never lose their names," he said.

On a trip to Africa he dismissed condoms as a way to prevent AIDS. He called gay marriage a threat to humanity, and held firm to doctrines such as no female priests.

But he also embraced modern technology. Benedict was the first pope to do a TV question-and-answer session — albeit with pre-screened questions — and he oversaw the launch of an official Vatican website and a papal Twitter account.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gzSP2_0k11n97a00
New York City Fire Department Chief Salvatore Cassano kisses the hand of Pope Benedict XVI as he visits the site of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, April 20, 2008. AP Photo/Todd Heisler

During a trip to the U.S. in 2008, he made a powerful symbolic visit to Ground Zero in New York.

As age began to take its toll, Benedict went to Cuba and Mexico in defiance of his doctor's wishes, but the challenges only grew.

Critics hit out at his slow response to the decades of cover-up of the scandal of sexual abuse by priests. And then came the scandal of leaked documents that disclosed corruption and mismanagement in the Vatican.

After eight years at the top of the Church hierarchy, Benedict made the stunning announcement in a speech to the cardinals of his decision to step down.

He was succeeded by Pope Francis , while Benedict assumed the title of pope emeritus and retired to a monastery in Vatican City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oes1V_0k11n97a00
Pope Francis, right, greets Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on September 28, 2014. Franco Origlia/Getty

During his papacy, he initiated some of the changes that Francis would later get credit for. He began the reform of Vatican finances. And he was th

The Chicago Archdiocese also plans to hold additional memorial masses for Benedict later this week at other local churches.

Benedict shocked the world in 2013, by stepping down from leadership of the Roman Catholic Church, becoming the first pope to voluntarily resign in more than 700 years.

A naturally shy man, Pope Benedict XVI always said he had no ambitions to lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics. But he was chosen in 2005 to succeed Pope John Paul II. At 78, he took on the role as the oldest pope in nearly 30 years.

"I prayed to God, don't do this to me," he later said. "But evidently, this time, he didn't listen."

If you would like to see more from Monday's mass, it is available on the Holy Name Cathedral YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Howard Brown Health workers' strike ending; police called to protest site Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A three-day strike by union workers at Howard Brown Health centers in Chicago is coming to an end on Thursday.The Illinois Nurses Association has accused Howard Brown Health of treating staff unethically, and illegally laying off more than 60 employees on De. 30 after failing to bargain in good faith. The union also said Howard Brown Health has not shown sufficient proof of a financial deficit that would necessitate the layoffs.Union workers began a three-day strike on Tuesday, holding a series of protests outside various Howard Brown Health locations.Police were called to one of the union's protests...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

VP Harris returns to Chicago to Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago Wednesday.The White House says she'll highlight the Biden administration's accomplishments on infrastructure - including $40 billion for bridges across the U.S.Harris will visit bridges that cross the Calumet River.She will also tout investments in creating trade jobs that don't require a four-year college degree in the Chicago area.Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Harris at 12:30 p.m. at Crowley's Yacht Yard on 95th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Southern Poverty Law Center urges CPD to reconsider decision not to fire officer who lied about ties to Proud Boys

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A prominent civil rights organization is urging the city to reconsider its decision not to fire a Chicago police officer who lied about his ties to the Proud Boys extremist group, saying any such person "cannot be trusted" to serve on the force.Officer Robert Bakker is serving a 120-day suspension after he was investigated for his ties to the Proud Boys, which the FBI has labeled as an antisemitic white supremacy organization.According to a report from the city Office of the Inspector General, Bakker was associated with leaders of the Proud Boys, attended Proud Boys events, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Advocates rally in Springfield for passage of ban on assault-style weapons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – Chicago area residents packed the state capitol Thursday afternoon to rally in support of a bill that would ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines like the one used in the Highland Park mass shooting six months ago.CBS 2's Megan Hickey was there in Springfield and learned the vote on the bill was still up in the air.The bill advanced out of committee Thursday night and a full state House vote was expected as soon as before the end of the night. Lawmakers are still trying to push it through during the last few days of the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Inspector general discusses key finding in review of Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO (CBS) – Schools hand out report cards throughout the year and on Thursday, Chicago Public Schools got its review in the annual report from the Office of Inspector General.There were no letter grades, so it's perhaps best to summarize the results as a mixed bag. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra sorted it all out for parents and taxpayers.The 120-page report was produced by the OIG, the outside watchdog that keeps an eye on CPS. The district is tasked with educating more than 300,000 students in the city. CPS OIG FY 2022 Annual Report NEW by Alex on ScribdCBS...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nominations open for Chicago's first poet laureate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago wants people to let their words flow.Now it's asking you to nominate an artist to become the Chicago Poet Laureate.The nominee can be a poet in either written or spoken traditions.The Chicago poet laureate will serve a two-year term and be awarded a grant of $50,000.You can submit a nomination at the City of Chicago's website from now until Jan. 18.Chicago will announce the winner in the spring.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pain remains fresh, push for change strong six months after Highland Park massacre

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- The July 4th parade massacre last year shook the entire Highland Park community and beyond.Six months later, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar sat down with a number of people directly impacted – from survivors to families who lost loved ones, emergency room doctors who treated some of the shooting victims, and the mayor.All of them are on different emotional journeys as they look back at the past six months."It's something I think about every day," said survivor Lauren Bennett. "The trauma is very deep and very real.""There's a silence that you don't really anticipate and...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Gun violence survivors, safety advocates head to Springfield to rally for assault-style weapons ban in Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Busloads of gun violence survivors, gun safety advocates, and elected officials are headed to Springfield Thursday morning for a rally.They're pushing to ban assault weapons in Illinois.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park where one of those buses departed.Buses left Highland Park around 8 a.m. for a rally planned in Springfield just after noon.There are buses of people leaving from three areas - Highland Park, Evanston, and the South Side of the city.They're all heading to the capitol for one reason - to urge lawmakers in a lame-duck session to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois SAFE-T Act still in limbo; Cook County Public Defender argues in its favor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The fate of Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act remained in limbo Monday night.Some say the criminal justice reform law – which includes a provision for bail reform – will make the streets less safe. Others say it is absolutely necessary to make the justice system fairer.As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Monday night, Cook County Public Defender Sharone Mitchell Jr. is one of the supporters.The SAFE-T Act would have gone into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. Hours before that, the Illinois Supreme Court put the legislation on hold for the whole state – essentially ruling that...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

West Side organization teaches people how to reverse opioid overdoses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is on track to break a record that no one wanted – 2022 will likely be the worst year on record for opioid overdose deaths.Toxicology reports are still being finalized for hundreds of cases – so we still don't know the final tally.But as CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported Thursday, one West Side community is working hard to reverse the trend.A simple lesson saves lives – and Gail Richardson teaches it on the West Side. She is an outreach specialist with the West Side Heroin and Opioid Task Force."Six days a week, we're out here...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago theatre giant Frank Galati dies at 79

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Frank Galati, a stage director, adaptor, and actor who worked with the Steppenwolf and Goodman theatres in Chicago, has died.As CBS 2's Noel Brennan reported Tuesday, the Steppenwolf Theatre Company said Galati died Monday evening in Florida. He was 79."He embodied the joy in life," said Roche Schulfer, chief executive officer of the Goodman. "Arguably the most influential theatre artist to come out of Chicago in the last 50 years, at least."Galati was once the associate director of the Goodman – and worked with Schulfer."He was an actor. He was a director. He was a writer. He...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Accused con artist using Chance the Rapper's name in scam is arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) – For more than a year, a con artist has been using the name of a famous rapper from Chicago and the name of a popular charitable organization to scam people out of tens of thousands of dollars in cash.On Tuesday, police arrested a man for crimes involving two victims. Those victims are the Cole sisters. The CBS 2 Investigators first told you their story in April of 2022.THE SCAMIt all began when Lulu Cole was approached outside her bank on 83rd Street in January 2022 by a man who called himself Jeffrey Washington. He claimed he could...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City finds multiple violations at The Algonquin in Hyde Park-Kenwood after power failure

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after a disastrous power failure at The Algonquin apartments on the boundary of Hyde Park and Kenwood, hundreds of residents are still unable to return home.The apartments lost power during the cold snap on Dec. 23.Chicago Department of Buildings spokesman Michael Puccinelli told CBS 2 that two of the six towers that make up The Algonquin – at 1617 E. 50th Pl. and 1607 E. Hyde Park Blvd. – experienced a total power outage.This happened after a transformer blew because Mac Properties – in violation of building code – replaced the boilers with electric...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Funding needed to repair dozens of Chicago bridges in 'poor' condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – About $144 million will go to fix four bridges over the Calumet River, but that's just the beginning of what's needed.CBS 2's Sara Machi found out Illinois ranks third in the nation for the number of deficient bridges it has.Standing alongside the 95th Street bridge on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a bold claim."For years people talked about this problem, but now I am proud to say we will finally fix this problem," Harris said.But is that true?Rashod Johnson, a structural engineer said this funding is a long time coming after decades of disinvestment in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bridgeport restaurant defaced with hateful graffiti

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bridgeport soul food restaurant Cook It Mama Café was defaced with hateful graffiti this week.Owner Sydney Blakely arrived Wednesday morning to see the letters "B-L-D-M" – which stands for "Black lives don't matter" – covering up part of a mural on the building, at 545 W. 31st St."I'm at a loss for words. It's disgusting that someone would do this – and we're living in 2023," Blakely said. "I had no idea that I would be pulling up to 1950 today."Blakely just fully opened Cook It Mama four months ago.Right now, Chicago Police detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Renewed push to ban assault weapons comes 6 months after Highland Park parade shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wednesday marks a somber six months since the Highland Park parade shooting. This coincides with a renewed push to ban semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines at the state level.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported from Highland Park to share more.The bill that has gone nowhere for years. After the Highland Park shooting six months ago, there has been a renewed push to get that bill passed that now includes hundreds of doctors.Busloads of people are heading to the Illinois State Capitol this week to rally and urge lawmakers to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act - which would ban...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Safety experts, city leaders to discuss new smoke alarm law

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state fire marshal, safety experts, and city leaders will come together to stress the importance of following the new smoke detector law. It requires smoke detectors with a 10-year sealed battery to be installed in all apartments, condos, and houses in the state. Over the past five years, nearly 500 people have died in residential fires in Illinois and most of those homes didn't have working smoke detectors.The meeting is happening at 10 this morning at city hall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Great American Dog Show coming to Schaumburg this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 200 dog breeds will show off their tricks and skills this weekend at the Great American Dog Show in Schaumburg.CBS 2 is the show's official media partner. It is being held in the Chicago area for the first time since 2015.The International Kennel Club of Chicago is hosting the Great American Dog Show at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.Scott Pfeil, president of the International Kennel Club of Chicago, said they're excited to be returning to the Chicago area."This is an amazing dog city, and what better place to be is Chicago, where...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

Logan Square tenants form union, withhold full rent over heat issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of tenants in Logan Square is refusing to pay their full rent until the building's owners fix the issues with their heaters.People living in the building at 2330-38 N. Spaulding Ave., just south of Fullerton Avenue, say they have been struggling without heat and working stoves – sometimes for days.In a rally outside the building, the4 renters said some units were colder than 65 degrees over the Christmas holiday. "So cold that we had to run to Target, buy heated blankets in the freezing weather outside, pump up our space heater – which, of course, is driving up our electricity bills, and just snuggle under the blankets," said Becca Smith of the North Spaulding Renters' Association.The tenants have come together to create the association, a renters' union. They say they will pay only half their rent until the heat issues are fixed.We reached out to M. Fishman & Company, the building's owner, but had not heard back Thursday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy