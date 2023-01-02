Warrant served for Cumberland County child sex abuse suspect

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Allen Township Police Department says a warrant has been served for a child sex abuse suspect.

Lower Allen Township Police says a 10-year-old victim reported the abuse on May 3, 2019, saying there were multiple alleged instances of physical and sexual abuse.

Police say following a “lengthy investigation,” an arrest warrant was issued for 41-year-old Roscoe Roy Jr. on December 27. A warrant was served on January 27.

Roy Jr. has been charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and strangulation, according to the Police Department.

