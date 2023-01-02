Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk
Jury finds man charged with shooting infant, 4 others in Norfolk not guilty
Kimahni Lankford, the man charged with shooting five people, including a 1-month-old girl, has been found not guilty on all 12 counts Thursday.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man accused of pulling hair, biting man in alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of biting and pulling the hair of another man in an argument. On Wednesday morning at 10:45 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported disturbance in the 100 block of E. Phillip Avenue. Officers spoke with a...
Trial underway for man accused of injuring Norfolk’s youngest gun violence victim
The case of a man accused of injuring five people, including a 1-month-old girl, during a shooting in Norfolk in 2020 went into trial this week.
13newsnow.com
Man accused of shooting five people, including baby, acquitted in Norfolk court
Kimahni Lankford was charged with five counts of malicious wounding and five counts of use of a firearm for a 2020 shooting. He was found not guilty on all counts.
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. homicide
According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office Wednesday.
WAVY News 10
1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk teens chased by men in SUV; bikes stolen
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For many kids, riding a bike around the neighborhood is a rite of passage. For two Norfolk teens, riding their new bikes for the first time ended with them running for their lives after a man driving an SUV aggressively drove after them in Elmhurst.
WBTV
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman. Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.
WAVY News 10
Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth
WAVY News 10
Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police have arrested a man and charged him with first-degree murder in connection to a recent shooting death on Atlanta Avenue. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said.
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man
NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arguing with woman arrested on drug charge
NORFOLK - A disturbance call in the 1400 block of Blaine Street led to the arrest of a Norfolk man on drug charges Saturday afternoon. According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, officers had contact with 59-year-old Jay Ahrenholtz and a woman he had been arguing with. While investigating the...
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
WAVY News 10
Bullet whizzes through Norfolk family’s home, just misses mother and toddler
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk grandmother is counting her blessings after a bullet whizzed through her home just minutes into the new year. The woman, who asked that we do not share her identity, just closed on her new house in Huntersville on December 15. On New Year’s Day, her daughter and grandson were laying down in their bedroom when a bullet came through the window and landed in the wall above their heads.
