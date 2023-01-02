ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Game Commission asking the public to report turkey flocks

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. Visitors to that webpage will be […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors

Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers

HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania city ranks top 5 for jobs, study shows

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America. A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bctv.org

Staying Warm in PA with Winter Heating Assistance

Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will. for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers

Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy