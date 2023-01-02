Read full article on original website
Game Commission asking the public to report turkey flocks
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – The Game Commission is asking for the public’s help finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects. The agency is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. Visitors to that webpage will be […]
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Pennsylvania awards $1.58 million to small meat processors
Pennsylvania Agriculture Deputy Secretary Cheryl Cook has announced the recipients of $1.58 million in 2022-23 Very Small Meat and Poultry Processors Reimbursement Grants. The grants, awarded to 20 processors in 15 counties, were created under the historic PA Farm Bill in 2019 build small businesses' capacity to meet demand for local foods.
Fines totaling $1.3M for the industry, environmental costs of $1.8B for taxpayers
HARRISBURG, PA – Across Pennsylvania, thousands of violations have been issued in recent years over the “improper abandonment” of oil and gas wells. While the Department of Environmental Protection has collected more than $1.3 million in fines, reporting requirements are routinely flouted and improperly abandoned wells present environmental hazards to the public – as well as new burdens on taxpayers, who could be on the hook to pay for environmental remediation.
Pennsylvania city ranks top 5 for jobs, study shows
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America. A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes […]
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
Pennsylvania Almanac
Pennsylvania's population decrease among largest in nation, census reports
Following a year of historic low change, the United States enjoyed a modest 0.4% population increase between July 2021 and July 2022, thanks to nearly 250,000 births and more than one million immigrants moving in, the U.S. Census Bureau announced last month. “There was a sizable uptick in population growth...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee
One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Gov. Wolf launches college scholarship program for Pa. state workers, dependents
Gov. Tom Wolf has been a strong advocate for funding for Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities and as his administration winds to a close on Jan. 17, he had one more parting gift for them and certain state government employees. He announced on Thursday the launch of a new $5 million...
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Staying Warm in PA with Winter Heating Assistance
Higher fuel prices and a bitterly cold start to this winter mean it will. for most people to heat their homes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. There is help available for qualifying Pennsylvania households. Applications are being taken for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program through April 28 by the Department of Human Services.
Shared housing program expands to match seniors and homesharers
Pennsylvania’s Shared Housing And Resource Exchange (SHARE) program matches people who want to share housing for various reasons. Participants must be 18 or older and one of them must be 60 or older. Margo Muchinsky, an Aging Services Specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, says every match is...
PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials
Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
Gov. Wolf Urges Pennsylvanians to Sign Up for Affordable Connectivity Program
State officials are encouraging eligible Pennsylvanians to apply for federal internet assistance. As WESA’s Jillian Forstadt reports, of the two million households eligible for the program, less than a quarter of them are currently enrolled. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 1/2/23)
Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania
If you’re looking for a great place to take your next romantic getaway, Pennsylvania has some options for you. From the Barley Sheaf Farm to Leola Village, there are several places to stay that can make the perfect place to spend some time away from it all. Cove Haven...
Pa. COVID update: State hospitals see a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, death totals trend slightly up
After spending months hovering at a consistent inpatient levels, Pennsylvania hospitals have seen a notable increase over the last month in the number of patients with COVID-19, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There are currently 1,747 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, nearly 50% more than the...
Minimum wage raised in 23 US states, but not in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The minimum wage is going up with the start of the New Year in 23 states, but Pennsylvania is not one of them. Starting on Jan. 1, 2023, the hourly minimum wage rose to $15 an hour as part of previously scheduled efforts to reach $15 an hour or account for cost-of-living increases.
