ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Volunteers Needed for VITA Free Tax Prep Program

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8AxL_0k11iJky00

Volunteers Provide In-Person or Virtual Tax Prep Services

United Way is recruiting volunteers to provide free tax preparation for low- to moderate-income taxpayers as part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) free tax prep program.

Volunteers help individuals and families who earned $70,000 or less per household in 2022 by serving as greeters/intake specialists, tax preparers, quality reviewers and site coordinators. Many volunteers begin with no previous tax experience. IRS-training options begin in December and continue through January. Volunteers choose their site location—including new sites at the Bordeaux, Goodlettsville and Pruitt public library branches—and register for training based on their desired volunteer role. Tax prep begins in late January.

“Tax season can be daunting for anyone—especially for our neighbors struggling to put food on the table or pay rent,” says Sam Williams, United Way of Greater Nashville’s associate director of financial mobility. “This volunteer experience is so much more than just free tax prep. Our volunteers are helping break down barriers so that families and individuals can build financial stability for years to come.”

Thousands of our neighbors rely on this important service each year, not only to access critical tax credits but to save on fees that can be put toward expenses like rent, food and childcare. Volunteers help each family save, on average, more than $300 in tax prep fees. For tax year 2022, Middle Tennessee VITA volunteers completed 8,900 returns, helping taxpayers save $2.7 million in tax preparation fees and bringing $11.7 million in federal refunds back to the community.

Beginning in January, taxpayers can find their nearest VITA site and more information at UnitedWayFileFree.com or through United Way’s 211 Helpline by texting their ZIP code to 898211.

Visit volunteerforvita.org to get started.

About United Way of Greater Nashville

At United Way, we unite the community and mobilize resources so that every child, individual and family thrives. Together, we are working to create a community where every child receives a quality education, no one lives in poverty or poor health, and the most basic needs of our families are met. We are uniquely positioned to the lead this fight by bringing individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government to the table to have the tough conversations, mobilize the resources and make the smart investments that will create lasting solutions for our region’s most pressing issues. For more information, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org and follow us on social media @UWNashville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Davidson County Source

‘I Am Home’ Raffle Offers A Chance To Win A New Home in Williamson County

Proceeds Benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Willow Branch Homes, a locally owned and operated homebuilding company, has donated one of their new homes to raffle off in support of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and will offer the chance to win the home in spring 2023. The donation furthers Willow Branch Homes’ commitment to serving the local community.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events

Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. With temperatures dropping daily, guests of Gaylord Opryland can enjoy a winter getaway while partaking in weekend arctic-inspired activities beginning on January 13 through February 20, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Davidson County!. Saturday, January 7 to Sunday, January 8, various times. The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Nashville for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Bridgestone Arena! Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Monster Jam features world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Experience full-throttle fun as athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt. You will be on the edge of your seat watching the legendary Grave Digger, snarling El Toro Loco, mighty Megalodon, and more push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, and Racing competitions.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Davidson County Source

Pinky Ring Pizza Opens in Madison

A new pizza joint called Pinky Ring Pizza is officially open at 414 Gallatin Pike South in Madison. It offers New York inspired pizza. From a cheese pizza to Porchetta, a pizza topped with Gifford’s bacon, red sauce, smoked provolone topped with a balsamic glaze. Don Herandez, a restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Hotel Indigo Transforms Into Countrypolitan

The historic downtown buildings which house the Hotel Indigo Nashville recently underwent a revitalization and rebranding, opening their doors this winter as The Countrypolitan. The new Printer’s Alley destination brings a full-service restaurant, nightly live music, craft cocktail bar, and vintage retailer to the popular nightlife strip. Originally constructed...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

MNPS Students Win Grants for Scientific Research Projects

Nine MNPS students who participate in the Interdisciplinary Science and Research program at Vanderbilt University have received grants from the Tennessee Junior Academy of Sciences to complete their research projects. The Students and Their Projects. Hillsboro High School. Callum Neel: Designing self-charging keyboard using superior quartz crystal piezo elements. Mavis...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Forrest James Russell

Forrest James Russell, age 78 of Nashville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. A native Nashvillian, Forrest graduated from and played football at both Glencliff High School and Vanderbilt University. He enjoyed all things outdoors, especially hunting with family and friends. As a registered Engineer in dozens of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena is hosting some incredible concerts and other entertainment this year. Here are the upcoming events for Bridgestone Arena in 2023 (as of January 5, 2023). *This list includes entertainment events but does not include sports events. 1Monster Jam. Saturday – Sunday, January 7 – 8 There...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Martin Joseph Holmes

Martin Joseph Holmes, 96, of Nashville, was called home to the Lord on Christmas Day. He was surrounded by family members as he passed peacefully at St. Thomas Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Joan, his three children, Jacqueline Daly (Tom), Martin Holmes Jr. (Helena), and Tara Helmer (Joe), his six grandchildren, Kelly Miller (Steve), Thomas Daly, Sean Daly, Carmen Holmes, Andrea Holmes and Libby Helmer, and many nieces/nephews, great nieces/nephews, and cousins.
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Donald Austin Hunt Sr.

Donald Austin Hunt, Sr. of Nashville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matilda Stocker Hunt and James Austin Hunt, his wife Barbara Ann Kelly Hunt, and brothers Lonnie Hunt, Jim Hunt, and Charlie Hunt. He was a loving father to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Taneika A. Sanders

Taneika A. Sanders was born in Nashville, TN December 28, 1976, to late Joe D. Maney and Cynthia A. Sanders-Gentry. She was the oldest of two children. Taneika passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Taneika received her education from Metro Nashville Public Schools where she attended Whites Creek Comprehensive...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Davidson County Source

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Davidson County Source is your personal portal to all things Davidson County.

 https://davidsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy