ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Sioux City, NE

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

COLD MORNINGS SPUR INCREASE IN VEHICLE THEFTS

IT’S COLD IN THE MORNING AND MANY RESIDENTS ARE STARTING THEIR VEHICLES UP TO WARM THEM AND MELT SNOW AND ICE OFF THEIR WINDSHIELDS. UNFORTUNATELY, SEVERAL CARS AND TRUCKS ARE BEING LEFT UNATTENDED AND UNLOCKED. SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THAT IS RESULTING IN THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29

THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY

GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Snow follows ice early Tuesday morning in northeast Nebraska

WINSIDE, Neb. -- Icy rain and early-morning thunderstorms greeted rural Wayne County early Tuesday morning. Now that ice is being covered by mid-morning snow. While roads crews have yet to clean off many rural communities, several state NDOT vehicles were out late Monday night. Highway 35 between Wayne and Norfolk...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

More snow in the forecast

The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 1.2.23: Ice and Winter Storm Warnings Expected to Impact Siouxland

The weather is the big concern in Siouxland today. Jeff Chapman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls talked to Siouxland Public Media’s Sheila Brummer about the latest on the forecast and what Siouxland could expect with this potential winter/ice storm. Parts of Siouxland are under either an Ice Warning or Winter Storm Warning. The following interview took place on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

CHRISTMAS ACRES WRAPS UP ANNUAL HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW

WEATHER TOOK A TOLL ON THE NUMBER OF ATTENDEES AND DONATIONS AT THE CHRISTMAS ACRES HOLIDAY LIGHTS DISPLAY IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. DESPITE THAT, THE CHRISTIAN NEEDS CENTER IN LE MARS WILL BE RECEIVING AN ESTIMATED $15,500 IN DONATIONS FROM THIS YEAR’S VISITORS. ROB SCHEITLER, WHO PUTS UP THE SPECTACULAR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

NINE JUVENILES CHARGED IN SIOUX CITY CRIME SPREE

TODAY (THURSDAY) TWO JUVENILE MALES, BOTH 14 YEARS OLD, WERE ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING FROM A STOLEN VEHICLE. THOSE TWO MALES HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH BURGLARIES TO AMERICAN BROTHERS IN ARMS, CHASING CLOUDS VAPE, KURE VAPE, BACON CREEK GENERAL STORE, SELECT MART, ALONG WITH CHARGES FOR OPERATING STOLEN VEHICLES. TWO JUVENILE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
NORFOLK, NE
nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Law Enforcement Center

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and county maintenance director Randy Thompson appeared before the county board of supervisors Nov. 22 to convey their concerns about the county jail’s current heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. “Its age is a concern,” Devereaux said. “We obtained an estimate back...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
kscj.com

LOCAL BRIDGE HISTORICAL EXHIBIT TO OPEN AT BETTY STRONG CENTER

A NEW EXHIBIT SHOWCASING THE COMBINATION AND VETERAN’S MEMORIAL BRIDGES OF SIOUX CITY WILL OPEN SOON AT THE BETTY STRONG ENCOUNTER CENTER ON LARSEN PARK ROAD. “SPANNING THE MISSOURI RIVER” WILL OPEN NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH WITH PLENTY OF HISTORICAL PHOTOS. THE EXHIBIT BEGINS WITH THE CONSTRUCTION OF...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released more information about Saturday’s two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the fatal New Year’s Eve crash near Canton. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that one person died and another person was seriously injured in the crash.
CANTON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy