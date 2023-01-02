ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware population growth rate ranks 7th in nation

The US Census Bureau report estimates that Delaware’s population growth rate is now outpacing North Carolina and Arizona. In a recent report. the bureau estimated that Delaware gained more than 13,000 residents between 2021 and 2022. The population gain in Delaware since the 2020 Census is the near equivalent of the combined populations of Middletown and Laurel.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware

Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules

(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Energize Delaware announces $15 million in grants for solar at public schools

Energize Delaware has rolled out a Solar for School Districts Grant Program. Schools may use grants for feasibility studies, installation, array components and the cost of utility upgrades. The school must be within a Delaware public school district and will will require a feasibility study, with solar production reported on...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year

2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster

Educators who earn their certification in an alternative pathway are less likely to stay in the field after five years, according to data in a report from a University of Delaware researcher. Those teachers are also less likely to stay at charter schools than public schools, the report found.  Lauren Bailes, an assistant professor in the University of Delaware’s School ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation

Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023

BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
MARYLAND STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarecurrents.org

Delaware Currents in 2022: A year in review (ICYMI)

Editor’s note: This is a free newsletter that was sent to subscribers. To sign up for the newsletters, email us. Social media is a strange place overrun with shorthands, like TIL (Today I Learned), FWIW (For What It’s Worth) and YSRDC (You Should Read Delaware Currents). OK, that...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023

As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Tobacco-Free '23: American Lung Association urges Delawareans to quit

It’s a new year. And many people are making New Year’s resolutions. The American Lung Association is encouraging people who use tobacco to consider quitting - now. Tobacco use has declined for decades in Delaware. However, just over 15% of First State residents still smoke - and tobacco remains the leading cause of death and disease in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches

With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
DELAWARE STATE

