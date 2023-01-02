Read full article on original website
Delaware population growth rate ranks 7th in nation
The US Census Bureau report estimates that Delaware’s population growth rate is now outpacing North Carolina and Arizona. In a recent report. the bureau estimated that Delaware gained more than 13,000 residents between 2021 and 2022. The population gain in Delaware since the 2020 Census is the near equivalent of the combined populations of Middletown and Laurel.
24-hour pharmacies on way back to Delaware
Pharmacies trying to surmount national staffing shortages and burnout are buying robots to sort meds, using remote pharmacists, offering bonuses as high as $75,000 and changing how pharmacists are evaluated. They’re also cutting store hours. That’s why it appears that Delaware no longer has any 24-hour bricks-and-mortar retail pharmacies. For now. But there’s hope. Walgreens, the No. 2 pharmacy chain ... Read More
Republicans criticize Delaware's tightening tailpipe rules
(The Center Square) — Delaware is planning to enact some of the most stringent regulations for vehicle emissions in the nation, as the Carey administration seeks to curb tailpipe pollution that are contributing to greenhouse gas emissions. The new regulations, drafted by the state Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, would adopt California's newly approved Advanced Clean Cars II standards, which require vehicle manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of new zero-emission passenger cars and light-duty trucks in model years 2026 through 2035. ...
Health Care Commission mulls changing eligibility rules for student loan forgiveness program
Delaware’s expansive new healthcare provider loan repayment program is still struggling to find takers, prompting the state Health Care Commission to consider loosening eligibility requirements. The program is intended to entice new primary care specialists – including both physicians and nurses – to practice in Delaware by offering up...
Energize Delaware announces $15 million in grants for solar at public schools
Energize Delaware has rolled out a Solar for School Districts Grant Program. Schools may use grants for feasibility studies, installation, array components and the cost of utility upgrades. The school must be within a Delaware public school district and will will require a feasibility study, with solar production reported on...
Delaware's minimum wage rises with new year
2023 brings an increase in Delaware's minimum wage. Starting Sunday, the minimum wage rose from $10.50 an hour to $11.75. Under previously-passed legislation by Delaware lawmakers, there will be an additional increase in 2024, and in 2025 the minimum wage in Delaware will reach $15.00 an hour.
Teachers taking alternate route to classroom may leave faster
Educators who earn their certification in an alternative pathway are less likely to stay in the field after five years, according to data in a report from a University of Delaware researcher. Those teachers are also less likely to stay at charter schools than public schools, the report found. Lauren Bailes, an assistant professor in the University of Delaware’s School ... Read More
Delaware’s gas price spike biggest in nation
Winter weather is being blamed for the recent spike in gasoline prices that hit Delaware drivers the hardewt. Delaware led the nation with its spike in gas prices, AAA reported. The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases were: Delaware (33 cents), Florida (30 cents), Maryland (25 cents), Michigan (21 cents),...
Small businesses weigh in on the minimum wage increase in Maryland
Minimum wage has increased in Maryland. Small businesses weighed in on the impacts that has on their business costs and more.
These are the Maryland state laws that will change in 2023
BALTIMORE -- The new year comes with new laws.The year 2023 comes with changes that center around marijuana and the minimum wage in Maryland.This includes the amount of pot a person can legally possess, the recreational use of marijuana, and expunging certain cases from one's record.State lawmakers will be in charge of setting up the state's recreational marijuana industry.Retail sales will fall under rules and regulations when the law goes into effect in July.But for now, certain penalties for possession are being reduced."I think it's about time," Baltimore resident Theresa Brown said.In this case, the time was midnight. On Jan....
ChristianaCare gets stimulus grant for building healthcare workforce
ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.4 million grant to expand Delaware’s health care workforce and ultimately improve access to care throughout the First State. ChristianaCare is baed in north Wilmington and is Delaware’s largest hospital-healthcare system. Awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered...
VERIFY: Why you should renew your medical marijuana card in Maryland after weed is legalized
WASHINGTON — The year 2023 is shaping up to be a big one for the marijuana enterprise in Maryland. Last year, 65% of Maryland voters passed a constitutional amendment to legalize marijuana on the Nov. ballot. The referendum was the final step; the General Assembly passed a companion bill back in April.
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Delaware Currents in 2022: A year in review (ICYMI)
Editor’s note: This is a free newsletter that was sent to subscribers. To sign up for the newsletters, email us. Social media is a strange place overrun with shorthands, like TIL (Today I Learned), FWIW (For What It’s Worth) and YSRDC (You Should Read Delaware Currents). OK, that...
12 Delaware dishes worthy of trying in 2023
As my friends persistently point out, I eat out — a lot. But, hey, it’s part of my job and something my husband and I enjoy doing together. Consider it a hobby. While I’ve had many excellent meals since COVID-19 restaurant restrictions relaxed, some dishes stand out for one reason or another. Some are seasonal, others are specials, and several ... Read More
Delaware could join California in 2035 ban on sales of gas-powered cars
Delaware appears ready to get even more serious about cutting air pollution, by mandating that all new cars sold in the state be electric by 2035. The move is designed to cut Delaware’s main source of air pollution, which is currently the tailpipes of cars and trucks that travel on state roadways.
Marijuana law changes in Maryland
The new year is changing some of Maryland's marijuana laws. Marylanders voted to legalize the drug in November's general election.
Tobacco-Free '23: American Lung Association urges Delawareans to quit
It’s a new year. And many people are making New Year’s resolutions. The American Lung Association is encouraging people who use tobacco to consider quitting - now. Tobacco use has declined for decades in Delaware. However, just over 15% of First State residents still smoke - and tobacco remains the leading cause of death and disease in Delaware.
Upcoming Events at the Delaware and Maryland Beaches
With all of the Christmas and New Year's activities now behind us, it's time to settle in for the rest of the offseason at the Delaware and Maryland beaches and throughout the region. As with most years, weekly events really slow down between the first week of January and the...
Delaware families still being sent payments of up to $600
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you are a resident of Delaware, here's some good news for you. Qualifying individuals will be receiving a tax rebate from the state. Here is everything that you need to know.
