Related
Terry Hall diagnosed with pancreatic cancer prior to death – Specials bassist
Terry Hall was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer shortly before his death, The Specials singer’s bandmate has said.Bassist Horace Panter said Hall had been “emphatic” that his condition should be kept a secret after being diagnosed.https://t.co/qHjcpaR2uE— Horace Panter (@horacepanterart) December 20, 2022In a lengthy and emotional Facebook post, Panter said the band had been due to record a new album in Los Angeles in November this year, which had previously been put on hold due to the pandemic, when Hall fell ill.The pair were part of The Specials’ first consistent line-up, and rose to fame together as part of the pioneering...
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova reacts to wife Martina Navratilova’s cancer diagnoses
“Real Housewives of Miami” star Julia Lemigova is staying positive after her wife, Martina Navratilova, was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to share words of support,” Lemigova, 50, wrote on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of herself and the retired tennis player, 66, with their dog. “Together, we will fight this ♥️,” she added. Some of the former model’s “RHOM” castmates sent their love in the comments section of her post. “We love you both and positive thoughts only 😍❤️,” Guerdy Abraira wrote. “❤️❤️,” Larsa Pippen added. Navratilova announced earlier Monday that she is battling both throat...
Jane Fonda Shares New Health Update Amid Cancer Diagnosis
The legendary actress was diagnoses with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year.
Music Icon Announces Incurable Diagnosis
Legendary singer Celine Dion has announced that she has received a diagnosis of an incurable condition and that she will be forced to cancel her upcoming tour. According to Deadline, the 54-year-old Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological condition called Stiff Person Syndrome.
YouTube Star Keenan Cahill Dies From Surgery Complications
Keenan Cahill, the beloved YouTube star known for his lip-synching videos, died on Thursday from surgery complications. He was 27. Cahill was just an infant when he was diagnosed with Maroteaux Lamy Syndrome, a progressive condition that causes tissues and organs to enlarge and deteriorate at an accelerated rate. Cahill, who had created videos with Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, 50 Cent and many other stars, announced earlier this month that he was scheduled to have open heart surgery on Dec. 15. On a GoFundMe that announced his death, Cahill's family said the online star was recovering from the surgery when he suddenly developed complications Thursday. He will go down as one of YouTube's original stars, first going viral in 2010 and amassing over 500 million views and 700,000 subscribers over the years. “Rip Keenan Thank You for always making the world smile,” Pauly D wrote in a tweet that included a photo of the two performing together.Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD— DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022 Read it at People
A Place in the Sun: Former host says she’s ‘beyond heartbroken’ about Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer
Former A Place in the Sun host Amanda Lamb has said she is “beyond heartbroken” about Jonnie Irwin’s terminal cancer.Lamb, who presented the series from 2001 to 2009, called the news “horrific”, describing Irwin as “a gorgeous human being”.Irwin, who hosted the show from 2004 until 2022, came forward with his terminal cancer diagnosis in November after initially keeping it a secret.He decided to make the news public after learning the cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain, and said in an interview with Hello! Magazine that he he hopes it will inspire people to “make the...
