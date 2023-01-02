Read full article on original website
Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss
Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
DJ Khaled Gets Golf Cart Stuck, Crashes Into Curb and Still Gives Motivational Speech
DJ Khaled recently hit a bump in the road while working on his golf game, literally, but still turned the situation into an opportunity to give one of his famous motivational quips. On Tuesday (Jan. 3), DJ Khaled decided to have someone record him playing golf at the The Ocean...
Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years
Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Lil Uzi Vert Confirms When His New Music Is Dropping
New Lil Uzi Vert music is coming soon. On Monday (Jan. 2), Lil Uzi Vert was making their rounds on Reddit when someone commented with disbelief about the Philly rapper dropping new music. "Shit ain't dropping," the person posted, along with four crying laughing emojis. "Waiting too [long]." Uzi clearly...
Uncle Murda Questions Tory Lanez Guilty Verdict, Says Saweetie Sounds Better on Mute and More on ‘Rap Up 2022′
Just in time for the new year, Uncle Murda is back with his controversial "Rap Up 2022," and this one will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Uncle Murda delivered his end-of-the-year controversial song, "Rap Up 2022." On the 15-minute-long track, the Brooklyn rapper dissected some of the most newsworthy events of the past year.
People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song
People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
Chance The Rapper on the Making of His New Album, Festival in Ghana and Changing Hip-Hop
Ending a three-year gap since The Big Day album, Chance The Rapper is ready to pop back out with a new album, a festival in Africa and a whole lot of inspiration from political activist Marcus Garvey. Interview: Kemet High. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022...
Cardi B and Bruno Mars Release ‘Finesse (Remix)’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 4, 2018: Cardi B continued her meteoric rise in the rap game with a guest verse on Bruno Mars' New Jack Swing-influenced jam "Finesse (Remix)," which dropped on this day in 2018. The song, co-written and co-produced by The Stereotypes,...
People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds
People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms
The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo. According to a Fox13memphis.com report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources. Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral
Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, Others Among Potential Witnesses in Young Thug YSL Trial – Report
As Young Thug's trial begins later this month, the state has reportedly released a list of potential witnesses that includes Lil Wayne, Birdman and others. Jury selection in the Young Thug YSL trial began today (Jan. 4). Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV obtained a list of people the prosecution and defense could potentially call into court to testify. According to the news outlet, Killer Mike, Young Thug's fiancée and "music executives" are among the people the defense plans to call to speak on Young Thug's side. Oppositely, the prosecution's list also reportedly features a number of people in the music industry including Lil Wayne, Birdman, YFN Lucci and Rich Homie Quan.
X-Ray Photos Surface of Megan Thee Stallion’s Foot After Tory Lanez Shooting
More evidence from the Tory Lanez trial has surfaced online. This time, X-ray photos of Megan Thee Stallion's feet and the bloody aftermath following the Tory Lanez shooting have come to light. On Sunday (Jan. 1), YouTube personality Nique at Nite shared a series of photo exhibits from the Tory...
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official
Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
