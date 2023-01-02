ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot 99.1

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 99.1

Freddie Gibbs Responds to Uncle Murda’s ‘Rap Up 2022′ Diss

Freddie Gibbs has responded to being dissed by Uncle Murda again on the latest version of the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper's "Rap Up 2022" track. On Monday (Jan. 2), Freddie Gibbs hopped on Twitter and addressed being name dropped on UM's annual run through of the year's big happenings in hip-hop.
Hot 99.1

Here’s Hip-Hop Album Cover Art Fans Hated Over the Last Few Years

Cover art is the opening statement to an album. Just like the music behind it, artwork has the potential to live on forever. Now, whether that's in good or questionable favor among fans isn’t as certain. That's no disrespect to the creators, but over the last few years, there’s been several pieces of hip-hop cover art that have leaned more towards the latter.
Hot 99.1

Lil Uzi Vert Confirms When His New Music Is Dropping

New Lil Uzi Vert music is coming soon. On Monday (Jan. 2), Lil Uzi Vert was making their rounds on Reddit when someone commented with disbelief about the Philly rapper dropping new music. "Shit ain't dropping," the person posted, along with four crying laughing emojis. "Waiting too [long]." Uzi clearly...
Hot 99.1

People Think Bobby Shmurda Disses Gunna Over Snitching Allegations on New Song

People think Bobby Shmurda is taking shots at Gunna on a new track he debuted on social media. Last night (Jan. 4), Bobby Shmurda premiered a new track on Instagram titled "Rat Niggas." On the song, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper is very critical of people who cooperate with the law in legal cases. It sounds like he is rapping about someone in particular.
Hot 99.1

People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds

People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media. The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.
WASHINGTON STATE
Hot 99.1

Gangsta Boo Found Dead, Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul Confirms

The Memphis hip-hop community is mourning the death of Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo. According to a Fox13memphis.com report, Gangsta Boo was found dead on Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4 p.m. The local media outlet confirmed the news with three independent sources. Meanwhile, Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul...
MEMPHIS, TN
Hot 99.1

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Girlfriend Ella Bands Get Into Argument, Kai Cenat Reaction Goes Viral

Kai Cenat found himself in an awkward moment with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend Ella Bands. On Sunday (Jan. 1), TikTok user @snipebyfresh posted a video of YouTube personality Kai Cenat at a New Year's Day party when he somehow got caught in the middle of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his girlfriend, Ella Bands, having a heated argument. The reaction on Kai's face is priceless.
Hot 99.1

Lil Wayne, Birdman, Others Among Potential Witnesses in Young Thug YSL Trial – Report

As Young Thug's trial begins later this month, the state has reportedly released a list of potential witnesses that includes Lil Wayne, Birdman and others. Jury selection in the Young Thug YSL trial began today (Jan. 4). Local Atlanta news station WSB-TV obtained a list of people the prosecution and defense could potentially call into court to testify. According to the news outlet, Killer Mike, Young Thug's fiancée and "music executives" are among the people the defense plans to call to speak on Young Thug's side. Oppositely, the prosecution's list also reportedly features a number of people in the music industry including Lil Wayne, Birdman, YFN Lucci and Rich Homie Quan.
Hot 99.1

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons Make Dating Relationship Official

Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons have ushered into 2023 in a big way—as a couple. On Sunday (Jan. 1), Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons made their relationship official on Instagram. The two celebrities scrubbed all their previous 2022 IG photos and posted content of themselves celebrating the new year together.
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy